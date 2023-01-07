Best Illini lineup after the Skyy Clark departure

Big news dropped on Friday, as Illinois basketball guard Skyy Clark decided to depart the program.

This is shocking news considering Clark was just 14 games into his Illini career, but the former four-star guard wanted to find a new home. While I wish him nothing but the best, I think this might be a good move for the program.

Illinois needed some type of shake-up. We needed something different to happen. With Clark leaving the team, Brad Underwood now has a chance to make some lineup adjustments. This is what I want the Illinois lineup to look like moving forward.

Here is the best Illinois basketball lineup after the departure of Skyy Clark.

Well. 1 Guard

Starter: Jayden Epps

At this point in the season, Illinois doesn’t have a great deal of depth. With the loss of Clark, the Illini should now shift Jayden Epps into the starting No. 1 guard spot.

I feel like Epps has earned his minutes. He is averaging 9.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while playing just 24.1 minutes per game. Epps has the fourth-most minutes on the team and the sixth-most turnovers at just 1.4 turnovers per contest.

There are two things that pique my interest when it comes to Epps’ game. The first is obviously his scoring ability. Averaging 9.4 points as a freshman is an impressive feat. He is also hitting his three-pointers at a clip of 35% this season, which is only third to Matthew Mayer and Sencire Harris.

As one of the best scorers, Epps has definitely earned a starting spot. But I think his energy is an element that doesn’t show up in the box score. He is someone who can rally the troops. Epps has leadership qualities that this team needs. Illinois is looking for guidance, and Epps can provide that as a freshman.

Clark is now gone, but I think we upgraded at the No. 1 guard spot. Epps has the game we need to be successful. Illinois is in good hands with this kid leading the way.

Backup: N/A

There isn’t a true backup to Epps. He was the backup to Clark, but I would say Harris is most likely going to bring the ball up the court when Epps can’t. This would be optimal for the Illini.