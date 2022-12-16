Best golf training aids this 2022-23 holiday season

Is there a golfer in your life that could use a bit of help with their game? Trick question, that’s every golfer. Give the gift of a lower score this holiday season with our list of training aids.

Whether you’re gifting to a junior golfer, a high-handicap beginner or a scratch player, there’s something for everyone on this list.

While we continue our mad dash towards holiday shipping deadlines, check out our other lists while there’s still time to get the perfect gift sent straight to your porch.

If you’re one to wait until the 11th hour, we’ll have a list of last-minute gifts coming to you soon.