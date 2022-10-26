Best Golf Speakers of 2022

These are the best golf speakers in 2022.

Gone are the days of pin-drop silence in golf. Pull up to any Municipal course in the country, and you’ll find a verifiable jukebox of songs playing from golf speakers everywhere. As the game continues to modernize, so do its customs, and adding a little soundtrack to your round can be the perfect way to keep the energy high (or pick you up after a wayward shot or two).

Just as your playlist selections are diverse, so are the options for golf speakers. Here, we break down the best Bluetooth speakers for golf across all categories so you can find the perfect sound for how you play — on and off the course.

Top 10 golf speakers

Best golf speakers compared

Speaker Cost Battery Life (Hours) 100% Waterproof? JBL Flip 6 $129.95 12 Yes Puma PopTop Mini $39.99 5 Yes Bushnell Wingman $149.99 10 Well AmpCaddy V3 Pro $99.97 20 Yes JBL Clip 3 $49.95 10 Yes MNML MV2 Golf Bag $259 8 Yes Precision Pro Ace Smart Speaker $159.99 18 Well Sonos Roam $199 10 Yes Blue Tees Player Speaker $129.99 12 Yes Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 $99.99 13 Yes

Staff favourite: JBL Flip 6

Benefits

Exceptional bass and sound quality

Fits in standard cup holders

IB67 dustproof rating

Drawbacks

No power adapter included (only USB cable)

No built-in microphone

Rightfully earning its Reputation as one of the most durable and highest-performing Portable speaker companies, JBL continues this tradition with the Flip 6. It’s perfect as a golf cart speaker since it fits comfortably into a regular-sized cup holder and produces top-of -the-line sound and bass. Taking it to the next level, you can customize your sound settings via the JBL app: Turn up the bass for your social gatherings at the beach or tone it down when a nearby foursome gives you a knowing look.

The JBL Flip 6 is rated IB67, meaning it’s waterproof and dustproof, so there’s no need to worry about inclement weather surprises. It also offers incredible quality for a middle-of-the-road price compared to the competition. As a final bonus, it’s packaged in a recyclable paper-based box as part of JBL’s larger Sustainability commitment.

Best value: Puma Pop Top Mini

Benefits

Pocket-sized

Built-in bottle opener and ball marker

Easily attaches to a cart or bag

Drawbacks

Short battery life (5 hours)

Limited sound volume compared to the competition

Bringing Puma Golf’s love for the game into a Portable Bluetooth speaker, the Puma Pop Top Mini offers the best value of any golf speaker on the market. At just $39.99, it provides all the functionality you’d need with a Lanyard mechanism so it can easily latch onto your golf bag or backpack.

We also love the useful golf details Puma added to its speaker, including the golf ball marker and built-in bottle opener. The pocket-ready size means you can bring it to the park or beach for an instant audio upgrade. For those who want a cheap but functional speaker to stash in their golf bag, the Puma Pop Top Mini offers unparalleled value.

Best for cart riders: Bushnell Wingman

Benefits

Pocket remote for GPS readings

Ultra-strong BITE cart magnet

Bushnell Golf app connectivity

Drawbacks

Heavier compared to the competition

The Bushnell Wingman combines the best qualities of a golf cart speaker with the bonus of being a GPS-enabled rangefinder. Sprinkle in Bushnell’s ultra-strong BITE magnet technology to firmly attach to any golf cart, and you’ll see why the Wingman earned the best golf cart speaker honor.

Its best value-added feature is the Bushnell-enabled rangefinder function. All you have to do is open up the Bushnell golf app, and you can choose from more than 36,000 courses. Once the course is pulled up in the app, you can click the button on the quarter-sized pocket remote, and the speaker will give you yardages to the front, center, and back of any green. While you’ll need to rely on the app for more specifics, we’ll take this moment to gently remind you that hitting the center of the green will be enough of a challenge for most golfers.

Best with a golf cart mount: AmpCaddy V3 Pro

AmpCaddy V3 Pro $99.97 The AmpCaddy V3 Pro Buy Now

Benefits

Best-in-its-class battery life (20 hours)

Personalization options available

Easy-to-install cart swivel mount

Drawbacks

The AmpCaddy V3 Pro’s most outstanding feature is the easy-to-install cart mount. Compared to cupholder golf speaker models, it frees up more valuable beverage space in the cart. And compared to magnetic golf cart speakers, it offers more stability and directional pivoting for the best audio experience.

We also love the V3 Pro for its long-lasting battery life, clocking in at 20 hours. This makes it the Ultimate throw-in-the-bag-and-forget-to-charge-it option. Plus, AmpCaddy allows you to add your own custom logos to the front of the speaker. With this personalization feature, you can spruce up your speaker with your favorite sports team or even add a company logo to use as a giveaway at your next Charity tournament.

Best for walkers: JBL Clip 3

Benefits

Metal carabiner for secure, easy clipping

Personalization options available

Microphone functionality for speaker calls

Drawbacks

Shorter Bluetooth connection range (10 meters)

Only charges with micro USB

The JBL Clip 3 is a no-nonsense, easy-to-use Bluetooth golf speaker ideal for walking golfers. Simply latch the metal carabiner onto your bag and go — free of worry that it’ll mysteriously fall off due to heavy jostling or cheap attachments.

One of our favorite features of the JBL Clip 3 is its built-in microphone for speaker calls (perfect for those playing hooky from work). Just ask your playing partners for a bit of quiet, and nobody will be the wiser — but don’t quote us on that.

Best golf bag built-in speaker: MNML MV2 Golf Bag

Benefits

Includes a thermal pocket for up to 6 cans

Camera phone pocket for easy filming

Charging port for phones

Drawbacks

As featured in our Best Golf Bags of 2022 rundown, the MNML MV2 golf bag is back with its best-in-class built-in Bluetooth speaker. For those who also need a bag refresh, why not get the best of both worlds with MNML’s built-in speaker? The bag packs a host of well-designed features like a thermal drink pocket that holds up to six cans, a camera phone slot for easy swing videos, and a charging port for your phone.

Best for serious golfers: Precision Pro Ace Smart

Benefits

Best GPS tracking technology

Strong magnet for cart attachment

18+ hours of battery life

Drawbacks

Directional sound

Not waterproof

The Precision Pro Ace Smart speaker offers the best GPS technology on the market due to its affiliation with the Precision Pro app. While it provides front, center, and back yardages with a push of a button on the pocket-sized remote, the more information Golfers put into the app, the more functional the caddy technology becomes. Slope-adjusted distances and lay-up projections based on golfer data take this golf-speaker-meets-rangefinder to the next level.

The Ace Smart speaker boasts over 18 hours of battery life and attaches to any golf cart with an impressive magnet. The long-lasting battery life will benefit those who often forget to charge their speaker the night before a round.

Best for audiophiles: Sonos Roam

Benefits

Syncs with existing Sonos technology

Superior audio quality

Smart Assistant enabled (Wi-Fi only)

Drawbacks

Pricier option compared to the competition

Audiophiles beyond the golf course will recognize Sonos’ dominating presence in the at-home speaker market. The Roam Portable speaker is an excellent choice for a golf cart speaker while maintaining seamless integration with the Sonos at-home system.

We liked the Sonos Roam for its Trusted name in personal sounds and its range of customizable audio options on the Sonos app. The Roam is perfect for occasional Golfers who also want a Portable speaker to use at home or wherever else they may roam.

Best for the casual golfer: Blue Tees Player

Benefits

Dual-pairing Compatibility

Power bank feature

Built-in microphone

Drawbacks

Bulkiest option on our list

No carrying case included

A relative newcomer in the golf speaker market comes courtesy of Blue Tees. Blue Tees, known for its rangefinders, offers its first entry into the golf audio space with the Player speaker. We liked this speaker as one of the better “vibes” options, as it offers easy dual-pairing so you and your golf partners can link up to the same soundtrack. Its 100-foot, 360-degree speaker range means you’ll always be within earshot of the mood music. And, the built-in microphone allows for those speakerphone moments when you need to ask your partner at home for an extra hour at the 19th hole.

Best waterproof speaker: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 $99.99 Buy Now

Benefits

“Boost” feature for Peak outdoor performance

Floats on water

Fun color options

Drawbacks

Style might not be for everyone

Fits awkwardly in a cup holder

As the “life of the pool party” for golf speakers, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 bursts with character. Will you ever really test the speaker’s ability to float on the actual course? Let’s hope not. Nevertheless, this speaker is versatile enough to withstand any weather on the course and in the pool for your post-round celebration (or relaxation).

One of our favorite audio features is the “Boost” button, which calibrates the bass to sound even better outdoors and in open areas. In a world where most speakers are varying shades of black, gray, and white, it’s nice to see a speaker with a bit of added color and personality.

Final thoughts

There are a few factors to consider when choosing the right golf speaker. First, you’ll want to decide whether you’re a walker or a cart rider. For walkers, you’ll want to find Lightweight speaker options that feature a Sturdy bag clip, so you don’t have to worry about it falling to the ground and losing it to the golf Gods forever. For cart riders, think about where you’d like to keep the speaker, whether in a cup holder or attached to the cart’s frame.

In addition, much like rangefinders or golf shoes, there are various features and price points among golf speakers. We’ve outlined some of our favorites in value and premium categories, so you can’t go wrong with any of the Picks — they all meet our audio quality, durability, and functionality standards.

FAQs

What should I check before buying a speaker?

Before buying a golf speaker, the essential question to ask yourself is whether you need one designed for walking or cart riding. The variance in weight, features, and durability will determine which best fits your game.

How do you hook up speakers to a golf cart?

Most golf cart speakers either feature a strong magnet to attach to the cart’s metal frame or a simple-to-install clip. The third type of Portable golf speaker is designed to fit in a cupholder on and off the course.

What makes a speaker high quality?

The signs of a high-quality golf speaker are durability, battery life, and sound quality. You’ll want to ensure that whichever golf speaker you choose can withstand any weather, hold a battery charge that’ll outlast even the most sluggish of rounds, and reach a volume that can cross a fairway or green from a cart parked nearby. Just watch the volume, or you’ll have to answer to grumpy foursomes on the next tee!