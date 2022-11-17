Best Golf Simulators For Home 2022
Whether you’re a dedicated daily player or a casual weekend warrior, the best golf simulators can serve multiple functions between trips to the local course or practice range. Maybe you’re looking to refine your driver swing, improve your chip shots or just enjoy golf with a little less energy output. No matter the reason, a golf simulator can change how you see the game. But because golf simulators feature range-finding technology and virtual reality that stands in for grass, sand and water, they’re often rather expensive. For that reason, it’s worth weighing your options to determine which golf simulator is right for you.
The design, size and price range for the best golf simulators varies widely. Some allow you to play in any room of your home, while others are large enough to require a designated space all their own. With so many options available, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding up a roster of simulators that cover a broad range of needs, abilities and budgets, from the well-heeled to the more modest shopper. Ready to up your game? Here are the best golf simulators you can buy today.