Best golf simulators for 2022

As the weather turns and the sun begins to set earlier each and every day, it’s time to start making preparations to keep your golf game in prime form.

Although they seem pricey, having an at-home simulator is an investment that can pay for itself.

With the ability to hit the practice range, wedge range and even get a full 18 holes in no matter the temperature, an at-home golf simulator is a great investment for casual and serious golfers alike.

SkyGolf SkyTrak

Price: $1,995

Because it will help you get better: SkyTrak provides immediate and detailed feedback you need in order to know the strengths and weaknesses of your game. Ball speed, launch angle, back and side spin and other measurements come standard with the SkyTrak.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor

Price: $499.99

Because it will help you get better: The most affordable quality launch monitor on the market, the Rapsodo is great for beginners and scratch golfers alike. Turn your tablet or phone into a launch monitor wherever you go!

Foresight Sports – Sim-in-a-Box: Eagle Plus Package Simulator

Price: $26,000

Because it will help you get better: Okay, this may be a stretch but hear us out. Sim-in-a-box is the most elite setup you can have. You can play almost every famous course in the world from the comfort of your own home. And hey, it’s cheaper than having a membership at all of those clubs!

Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor

Price: $599.99

Because it will help you get better: Another Portable option, the R10 is on the affordable side but it doesn’t skip on technology or quality. Paired with the Garmin golf app, you’ll be able to measure every key swing metric available.

SkyTrak Home Series Package

Price: $3,438.90

Because it will help you get better: We understand if a $26,000 Simulator package isn’t an easy sell to your significant other. The SkyTrak home package is the next best thing and includes everything you need to have a swing studio in your house.

Optishot Golf In a Box 2

Price: $1,600

Because it will help you get better: The Optishot Golf In a Box 2 hooks up with any software past Mac OS X 10.5 or Windows 7. A plug and play, this setup comes with Optishot2 software that features 15 courses.

SwingLogic SLX MicroSim

Price: $239

Because it will help you get better: The least expensive item on this list, the SwingLogic SLX is a different way to improve your game over the winter. If you’re looking for a great holiday gift for a golfer in your life, we can assure you that they probably don’t have this (and they’ll love it)!

PHIGOLF Home Golf Simulator

Price: $222

Because it will help you get better: Similar to the SwingLogic SLX, the PHIGOLF is a viable option for getting baseline readings, but we recommend it more for its fun factor. This is also compatible with a subscription E6 for access to courses from around the globe.

SkyTrak Game Improvement Package

Price: $2,244.90

Because it will help you get better: A slimmed down version of the Home Series Package, this SkyTrack option is a great pick up if you have a small home setup already. All the tech needed comes in this package. All you need to grab is a net and turf to complete the setup!

FlightScope Mevo+

Price: $1,799 (Down from $1,999, save $200)

Because it will help you get better: FlightScope is used by Tour professionals for a reason. The Mevo+ allows you to get all the data you could ever ask for no matter where you’re hitting a golf ball. Take this to the course, the driving range or keep it at home and play some fun tracks from around the globe.

FlightScope Mevo+ – $1,799

Story Originally appeared on GolfWeek