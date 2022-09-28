Best Golf Shoes 2022

Donning the best golf shoes is often an ingredient less experienced players overlook when heading out on the course. That’s an important misstep as today’s golf shoe designers and manufacturers consider so many of the game’s detailed needs that the resulting footwear can do more than just make a game more comfortable.

From better turf grip to improved orthopedic support where the golf swing demands, the best golf shoes help a player improve his or her game from the ground up no matter the conditions. Comfort is important, especially if walking 18 holes on a Championship course because that can add up to a 10-mile hike when playing from the tips—and today’s shoemakers manage to pack comfort into every high-tech, researched golf shoe.

Whether you prefer a golf shoe with spikes or without, we rounded up the best golf shoes on the … [+] market. Getty Images

A spikeless shoe is a great option for those who prefer to spend the majority of their time at the driving range, or players who’d rather wear one pair of shoes to and from the course without changing kicks. A shoe with spikes, on the other hand, is a much better choice for serious Golfers playing serious courses—it provides a high amount of Traction and keeps you grounded through the swing, or while traversing hills. Those spikes do demand you remove the shoe for another pair Mr. Rogers style before heading home.

Meanwhile, the major golf brands make sure their shoes look great on your feet with classic styles and modern sneaker options that deliver sharp looks and smart performance. Below, we’ve rounded up the best golf shoes that fit various functions, styles and budgets.

Best Golf Shoe Overall

A Top Choice For The Driving Range And The Golf Course

An ever-present golf shoe on the PGA Tour, the FootJoy Tour Alpha Golf Shoe offers an advanced hybrid Sole of Spike and spikeless design combined for maximum support and traction under multiple course conditions. FootJoy’s designers say they put in a lot of time when researching how a golfer’s body moves and how weight shifts during a swing, and they put that research into this shoe. The resulting technology in the Tour Alpha shoes serves up FootJoy’s proprietary Optimized Performance Stabilizer system designed to settle your body into its swing channel for best contact and power.

Best Golf Shoe For Off The Course

Easy On The Eyes, On Or Off The Turf

No golf shoemaker packs more quality materials and hand crafting into their products than Royal Albatross from the UK (and, yes, that’s how they spell their name). The label constructs a Blend of Athletic and formal shoe styles, adding more sneaker-ish Styles to an already strong catalog of more formal selections. The Richmond is designed to be comfortable and attractive at home, on the street, on the fairway or in the clubhouse. Honoring their young tradition of using top shelf ingredients, Royal Albatross builds the Richmond Moca with Italian leather available in three color blends.

Most Fashionable Golf Shoe

A Long-Standing Shoe Fashion Leader Gets In The Game

Cole Haan is a fairly new player in the golf shoe game after having introduced a few pairs over the last couple of years. The Cole Haan Originalgrand Wing Golf Oxford (a mouthful if there ever was one) is a fashion forward, eye-catching shoe with a spikeless soul. The shoe is made of refined leather that fights the elements while looking good all the while. If you’re into more subtle options, the full-brogue Wing Golf Oxford can head to the course in more subdued, solid colors. Still, why would you lay out the price for these shoes and not go for the fun patterns like this light gray camo?

Best Golf Shoe For Walkers

Adidas Takes Notes From Its Basketball Shoes

Why more golf shoe manufacturers don’t look to Hightop or mid-cut golf shoes remains a mystery. After all, you don’t see hiking boots stopping below the ankle, and a golfer trods over his or her fair share of hills and through plenty of bunkers. Don’t a golfer’s ankles need as much support as anyone traipsing over hill and Dale out in the wild? Fortunately, Adidas had the good sense to make this mid-ankle S2G golf shoe. In addition to its added ankle support, the S2G uses RAIN.RDY technology and water-resistant polyester to offer hiker-worthy weatherproofing. And because this shoe comes from Adidas, you know the fit and finish will offer plenty of comfort for a full day on the course.

Best Casual Golf Shoe

Not Every Golf Shoe Needs To Look Like A Sneaker From Outer Space

No golf shoes are more immediately comfortable and well-fitting out of the box than those coming from the folks at ECCO. Specializing in casual sneaker styles without spikes, ECCO’s golf shoe division essentially manages to hide golf functionality into pairs of attractive casual shoes that could work at the office or on the street. Making sure the Sole has enough grip for full on-course functionality, ECCO builds Gore-Tex into its shoe to maintain water-resistance. Then, when you’re done playing 18 holes, you can leave the S-Three on your feet as you head to the 19th hole or back home.

Best Lightweight Golf Shoe

A Veteran Golf Shoe Company Lightens Up For Long Rounds

FootJoy makes golf shoes that walk the range from formal and dressy to athletic and fun, spiked or spikeless, heavy duty or light on their treads. You can take your pick based on your game’s needs. The FootJoy Fj Fuel Golf Shoe leans into the Athletic shoe, spikeless Aesthetic and is constructed of FootJoy’s high-flex Stratolite Foam. That combination of foam and waterproof synthetic materials makes the Fj Fuel very lightweight, providing Traction and support with very little added burden for your steps across the course.

Best Value Golf Shoe

High-Tech And Quality Construction For Less Than $100

Adidas remains one of the golf industry’s most prominent shoe manufacturers. The opportunity to get a very serviceable pair of golf kicks from them for less than $100 in the form of the S2G Boa Spikeless Golf Shoes should attract casual players interested in wearing some legit equipment. The Boa design makes shoelaces a thing of the past, while the Lightweight material up top and the spikeless Sole on the bottom make the S2G very effective golf shoes selling consistently under that C-note mark.

Best Golf Shoe Newcomer

A Newer Name In The Game Makes A Serious Golf Shoe

Travis Mathew is a lesser-known player in the golf game, but don’t sleep on the label’s lack of experience in the golf world. As a casual lifestyle and athletic wear company founded in 2007, moving more into the golf realm is a smart move for the fashion company that’s poised to make a big splash. The Moneymaker blends strong functionality with understated style to create a spikeless golf shoe that can easily support a round on the course before carrying you off to other engagements. Rock the comfortable, subdued styling from the course to the clubhouse with ease.

How We Chose Our Winners

There’s no better way to test golf shoes than to wear them while playing the game or practicing with them at the range. We wore and played in every pair of shoes on this list through whatever weather conditions came our way. For the spikeless shoes on the list, we also wore them off the course to see how they felt and looked heading home or out in public.

Should You Wear Athletic Or Formal Styled Golf Shoes?

There are golf shoes that offer an Athletic style and others that offer a dressier style, and functional differences exist between those designs.

According to Masun Denison, Global Footwear Director for Adidas Golf, the design, shape and materials used in a golf shoe all have an effect on the fit, feel and function of a shoe. “More sporty or athletic shoes often use lighter materials, are more flexible and feel more similar to a running or training shoe you would wear away from the golf course,” Denison says. “Dressier or more classic Styles use more natural leathers, are typically a bit heavier, and are often meant to be worn on the golf course only.”

Jesper Thuen, General Manager of ECCO Golf USA, agrees, insisting the Athletic types of shoes are lighter, softer and in general more comfortable to wear. “The dressier Styles are, in most cases, a little heavier, rigid and have great stability features,” Thuen notes.

Should Your Golf Shoe Choice Depend On Your Skill Level?

There is no “one size fits all” approach to golf shoes, hence the seemingly endless style and structure choices. More than skill level, the factors that have the biggest impact are foot construction, swing speed and common weather conditions.

“For instance, a low Handicap golfer often playing in wet conditions that swings hard would most likely perform the best in a performance shoe with high Traction levels,” Denison explains. “A casual golfer playing in southern California, who walks every round and never plays when it is wet, would most likely benefit from a spikeless shoe. At the end of the day, it’s important to try shoes on to ensure they fit, are comfortable and meet your needs.”

Thuen, meanwhile, believes the process of choosing a golf shoe is very much up to personal preference. “For the majority of golfers, comfort is the highest priority,” he says. “Some Golfers are willing to compromise comfort for added stability in their shoes—which will sacrifice some of the comfort features. Most important for all levels of golfers, though, is that they get well-fitted shoes. You never want any feet discomfort when you are in the links for 4-5 hours.”

Should A Golfer Choose Function Over Fashion?

While many players want to look good on the course (especially a more elite course), Golfers should look at golf shoes like they would their clubs.

Denison is quick to note that the golf swing starts from the ground up, so Golfers who are on their feet a lot walking miles during a round need shoes that save their feet from a beating. “Nobody is going to be playing their best golf in shoes that are too tight, causing blisters or that are generally uncomfortable,” he says. “Good fitting, good performing golf shoes help you stay stable during your swing and comfortable throughout your round.”

Thuen agrees that on-course performance is more important than fashion. “On-course performance remains the top priority,” he says. “We see an increasing trend in golf fashion which has been much more modern and lifestyle oriented in the last couple of years. If you can combine performance with great styling, you have a winner.”