Best Golf Polos 2022

Wearing one of the best golf polos is as essential as playing with top clubs or sporting the right golf shoes. You can wear a t-shirt or crew neck on some local munis, but a polo with the proper collar and blend of fabrics is absolutely required on most golf courses (and certainly on upscale tracks).

The best golf polos add comfort, style and a little swag to your round. Getty

In addition to showing respect for the ancient game and the course hosting you, the basic act of donning that polo—that simple collar and button-down placket (…look it up)—is a ticket to the best places to enjoy a round of golf.

Top golf apparel manufacturers and newcomers all issue new collections of the best golf polos every season. The designs blend sober solid colors and peacocking patterns for personal statements when entering the tee box. These polos are also made of the most modern materials to keep you cool and dry from green to green. Pick up one (or two) that compliments your personality and enjoy every round in style.

Best Overall Golf Polo

When A Company Has 120+ Years To Get It Right

We include the Glenmuir Performance Polo here, but we could use any of the company’s golf polo offerings. The Scotland-based company started making golf wear in 1891 and now produces golf polos, sweaters, pants, shorts and other items for the serious golfer and the European Ryder Cup team. While keeping to traditional styles true to the country that invented the game, Glenmuir uses the most modern Blend of cooling polyester in its performance polos. The sizes are Ample and comfortable up through XXL—a factor not always in play for UK manufacturers.

Best Golf Polo For The Athletic Golfer

Adidas Specializes In Athletic Fit Polo Choices

Adidas is a major name in golf, as it is in just about every other sport. Its polo collection is extensive, with modern athletic wear fabrics and sizing that’s a little more form-fitting and trim. You can choose from every style, including solid colors that keep things simple to more eye-catching stripes or patterns. Regardless, every Adidas polo design dries quickly and keeps you cool from hole to hole.

Best Golf Polo For The Posture Challenged

Keep Your Body And Your Swing In Line

There’s a reason this is the only option on this list with a .science web address. This polo shirt from Forme is engineered to encourage an ideal posture for physical performance—the cut of its layered fabric urges you to maintain ideal posture to avoid poor stances that cause Neuromuscular problems. A Forme golf polo works best for an active, athletic golfer because the shirt is designed with everyone from pro golfers to equestrians, and even track and field athletes are kept in mind. Essentially, Forme gear is ideal for any player looking to avoid back pain, scoliosis, neck disorders and poor posture.

Best Golf Polo For The Traditional Golfer

Callaway Is A Golf Mainstay From Clubs To Polos

Callaway is a long-time player in just about every aspect of golf. From Clubs and balls to gloves and polos, you could walk onto a course almost fully Callaway’d from head to toe. The Callaway polo collection is extensive, but each will serve as a safe, all-purpose choice for any round. You can find the occasional aggressive pattern in the Callaway line, but the styling department has more frequent conservative options. Most importantly, Callaway makes their polos durable enough for multiple trips around the 18.

Best Golf Polo For The High-Tech Golfer

Travis Mathew Puts A Lot Of R&D Into Their Designs

TravisMathew makes a full line of menswear, which includes a dedicated golf division and an accompanying polo collection. Rather than just design a polo and call it golf wear, TravisMathew puts R&D into its designs, ensuring its golf polos work best before, during and after a round. The company’s designers call the end product “technical fabrications” (specific blends of polyester and cotton) designed to perform in various conditions from sun and rain to walking or cooling off after a round.

Best Golf Polo For The Fun Golfer

Quality Golf Gear Doesn’t Have To Be Serious

In the spirit of the company’s comedic Legend namesake, William Murray Golf sewed together a long line of golf shirts with a blend of patterns from stylish to symbolic to funny. Still, in the spirit of a Bill Murray round of golf, all the company’s polos are light, Breezy and made for a comfortable fit. William Murray offers more traditional patterns or less boldly colored golf polos in their line, but why would you back off and go that route when you can walk onto the course with a good looking conversation piece?

Best Golf Polo For The Biggest Golf Fan

Ahead Makes Branded Polos For Golf’s Biggest Events

The folks over at Ahead make golf headwear and polos for any 18-hole occasion, but specialize in gear licensed by the biggest institutions in the game. Ahead offers its comfortable, well-made golf polos to the Tournament Players Championship, the USGA, the PGA Tour, the Royal and Ancient and The Open Championship. Rather than just relying on that branding to sell its polos, Ahead ensures its products fit well and are crafted from the most modern, blended fabrics.

Best Golf Polo For The Fashionable Player

Because Style Is Just As Important As Your Final Score

When you make gear for the elite track out at Augusta National, you know your company is ready for elite status in the golfwear world. Peter Millar makes a performance golf line with polos made to look good and fit more precisely than many brands. Using specific fabric blends of polyester and spandex, the label breaks its polos down into sport and classic fits, making sure the fashion-minded player adopts the style they need to look their best on the course.

Best Golf Polo For The Hot Weather Player

A Stitch-Up Of Moisture-Wicking, Lightweight Fabric

After wearing different brands of golf polos, you’ll realize there is no lighter fit and feel than that provided by Stitch Golf. Priding themselves on Lightweight fabric that directs Moisture away from the body before drying quickly, Stitch makes great options for players taking on the game in warmer climates. Most Stitch Golf Styles arrive in multiple color options, whether in stripes or solid fields. Their designers keep the fit comfortable for moisture-wicking too, so you’ll never drown in sweat even on a warm day.

Best Golf Polo For The Casual Player

A Fun Philosophy Still Makes Good Polos