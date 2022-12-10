Best golf gifts for the serious golfer
We all know at least one serious golfer. If you can’t think of anyone, chances are that you’re the serious golfer in your weekend foursome.
We also know that serious golfers can be hard to shop for. That’s why we’ve taken the time to curate a list of gifts that would satisfy any serious golfer, even if they already have one of these items.
If you’re wrapping up your holiday shopping or are someone who waits until the last minute, Golfweek has you covered. We have lists for every type of golfer. From men’s apparel to new gadgets and women’s apparel to personalized items, we’ve curated some of the best golf gifts to give this holiday season.
Rapsodo – Mobile Launch Monitor
Price: $349.99
Why we love it: Launch Monitors help dial in your swing and numbers just that much more. Give the gift of knowing your carry distance this holiday season.
Mobile Launch Monitor – $349.99
Sun Mountain – 2023 C-130 Cart Bag
Price: $289.99
Why we love it: Sun Mountain‘s best-selling cart bag, the C-130, is designed to work optimally on a cart—from the reverse orientation top with three utility handles and roomy rangefinder pocket with a magnetic closure. All pockets face forward, so they’re accessible when the bag is on the cart. Available in 11 striking color combinations to suit any style.
C-130 Cart Bag – $289.99
Ghost Golf – Magnetic Towel Bundle Pack
Price: $104 (Down from $160)
Why we love it: Towels are an absolute necessity. Be set for the year with this bundle of high-quality towels from Ghost Golf.
Magnetic Towel Bundle Pack – $104
Bag Boy – Compact 3 Pull Cart
Price: $219.98 (Down from $279.95)
Why we love it: Is your New Year’s resolution to walk more rounds? Grab a push cart to help you meet your goals.
Compact 3 Pull Cart – $219.98
Coppertech – Copper-Infused Golf Glove
Price: From $19.95
Why we love it: Serious Golfers are always looking for an edge over the competition. This Copper Tech golf glove helps ease any pain in the hands and fingers to keep you swinging.
Copper Tech USA golf glove – $19.95
RLX Classic Performance Polo
Price: $110
Why we love it: There is a reason that all polos are compared to Ralph Lauren. Its breathable stretch jersey is crafted with recycled polyester, Reinforcing Ralph Lauren’s aim to create the highest-quality products with minimal harm to the environment.
RLX Classic Performance Polo
Garmin – Approach S42 Watch
Price: $299.99
Why we love it: Wearable GPS watches are all the rage. Get dialed in with this Garmin GPS watch that comes loaded with tens of thousands of courses. Not your style? Check out our list of GPS wearables.
Garmin Approach S42 Watch – $299.99
TaylorMade – TP5x golf balls
Price: $49.99 per dozen
Why we love it: You can never go wrong with gifting golf balls. No matter how serious a player you’re gifting to, TaylorMade’s TP5x are some of the best golf balls on the market.
TM TP5X golf balls – $49.99 per dozen
Theragun – Mini
Price: $149
Why we love it: After countless hours on the driving range and practice greens, serious golfers are going to be sore. Help them stay in the game with this Theragun.
Theragun Mini – $149
FootJoy – Tote Bag Cooler
Price: $95
Why we love it: Don’t resort to the tiny coolers that come on the side of the golf cart. Grab this FootJoy cooler to load up with your choice of swing juice to keep hydrated all season long.
FJ Tote Bag Cooler – $95
Bushnell – Tour V5 Patriot Pack Laser GPS
Price: $249.99 (Down from $299.99)
Why we love it: Get laser focused with this Bushnell Tour V5 rangefinder. Coming in under $300, this Bushnell is a steal right now.
Bushnell Tour V5 Laser GPS – $249.99
Blue Tees – The Player Magnetic Portable Speakers
Price: $129.99
Why we love it: Every round may be played for money or count towards their handicap, but even serious Golfers love some tunes on the golf course. This Blue Tees speaker is magnetic so you don’t have to sacrifice a cup holder to jam out.
Magnetic Portable Speakers – $129.99
Callaway – Chrome Soft Triple Track golf balls
Price: $49.99
Why we love it: Do you know a serious golfer who has serious putting problems? Grab them a box of Chrome Soft golf balls with the triple stripe to help them solve their putting woes.
Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls – $49.99 per dozen
SkyGolf – GameTracker
Price: $229.99
Why we love it: Every golfer wants to get better. Serious or not, the GameTracker by SkyGolf will help them lower their scores and find weak spots in their game.
SkyGolf GameTracker – $229.99
Club Glove – Last Bag Collegiate Travel Golf Bag
Price: $298
Why we love it: Serious Golfers never leave home without their clubs. Gift a Club Glove to protect their precious cargo on their next golf trip.
Collegiate Travel Golf Bag – $298
Traxion XL + 2.0
Price: $29.99
Why we love it: The short game is usually what keeps serious Golfers from playing for real cash. Help them clean house in the Weekly skins game with a putter grip from Super Stroke.
Traxion XL + 2.0 grip – $29.99
Titleist – Pro V1x golf balls
Price: $50 per dozen
Why we love it: ProV1s and ProV1xs are the best balls in golf for a reason. Gift a dozen of golf’s most coveted golf balls if you’re stumped on what to get your favorite serious golfer.
Titleist Pro V1x – $50 per dozen
WELLPUTT – 13′ Premium High Speed Mat
Price: $178.99
Why we love it: Putting is the fastest way to get better. With this WELLPUTT mat, serious golfers are going to drop serious strokes off their game.
Premium High Speed Putting Mat – $178.99
We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
.