Best golf gifts for the serious golfer

We all know at least one serious golfer. If you can’t think of anyone, chances are that you’re the serious golfer in your weekend foursome.

We also know that serious golfers can be hard to shop for. That’s why we’ve taken the time to curate a list of gifts that would satisfy any serious golfer, even if they already have one of these items.

If you’re wrapping up your holiday shopping or are someone who waits until the last minute, Golfweek has you covered. We have lists for every type of golfer. From men’s apparel to new gadgets and women’s apparel to personalized items, we’ve curated some of the best golf gifts to give this holiday season.