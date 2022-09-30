Best Golf Gifts 2022

Chances are there’s an avid golfer in your life that loves spending every free weekend on the course. Whether they play casually or competitively, you already know what’s on their wish list for every holiday or special event: golf gifts. That much may be true, but the trouble comes when deciding what exactly to get them. Maybe they want a new set of clubs or a fancy rangefinder? A GPS watch or a pair of quality shoes? Whatever they’re looking for, the best golf gifts are equal parts functional and thoughtful; they can help improve your giftee’s game, while also letting them know that you pay attention to what’s important—golf, of course.

Before you shop blindly online for a gift that might make their day, consider the options below that are sure to impress that special golfer in your life. From a new putter with the latest technology to Bluetooth-based trackers that provide them with more insight into their game, there’s something here for every linksman.

The Best Golf Gifts For Putting Pros And Weekend Warriors

A Golf Watch That Comes Pre-Loaded With 41,000 Courses

The more you know about a course, the better you’ll play. That’s what makes the Garmin Approach S62 a top choice for golfers. It features built-in GPS that gives precise yardages to greens, hazards and other important spots on more than 41,000 courses. It also features Virtual Caddie, which suggests clubs based on typical distance, while also factoring in wind speed and direction. If you’re working on a tighter budget, consider the Garmin Approach S12. If you’re looking for the Ultimate golf accessory, consider the splurge-worthy Garmin MARQ Golfer.

A Laser Rangefinder That Can Lock The Pin From 450 Yards Away

MOST POPULAR The Garmin Approach Z82 Laser Rangefinder features image stabilization and vibrational feedback, and can tell you the distance from targets up to 450 yards away. Like most Garmin golf gear, it has 2D course mapping and comes pre-loaded with more than 41,000 courses worldwide—it can automatically determine which hole you’re playing and the par information. A feature called Laser Range Arc draws an arc on the map for more accurate distance mapping, while another called PlaysLike Distance adjusts automatically for Uphill and downhill slopes. If you pair it with your smartphone, it will also factor in wind speed and direction in real time.

A Classic Golf Shoe That Never Goes Out Of Style

Every golfer needs a pair of FootJoy Originals golf shoes. These shoes use a proprietary DuraMax rubber technology that’s specifically designed to grip golf course turf and improve traction. The FootJoy shoes come in several color combinations so you can choose the one that matches your recipient’s style.

A Golf Bag With Tons Of Storage

The Titleist Hybrid 14 Golf Bag is extremely lightweight at 5.6 pounds (before balls and clubs, of course) and features spring-loaded aluminum legs that will pop out from the side when you put the bag down. It also has plenty of pockets that offer storage for balls, tees, gloves and just about anything else.

Glasses Designed To Enhance Detail

The Mercenary sunglasses from Oakley don’t just dim sunlight, they have specialized Prizm golf lenses that are designed to enhance color, contrast and detail while on the course. They’re also extremely lightweight and have extra grippy nosepads that keep them in place even on those hot summer golf days.

A Way To Keep All Your Golf Gear Organized

The Milliard Golf Organizer is an ideal choice for the golfer who has plenty of equipment, but not enough room to store it. It holds two standard-sized golf bags on one side and a host of other items on its shelves, including shoes, gloves, clothing and more. There’s also a dedicated space to hold golf balls.

A Smart Sensor That Gives Insight Into Your Game

The Garmin Approach C10 sensors are the best tools to understand the good and bad in any golfer’s swing. The sensors, which track critical information like distance and how many strokes players had with each club, are attached to the end of the club and communicate wirelessly with a Garmin app. You can purchase a starter kit which comes with three sensors or a complete 14 – club kit.

A Compact Massager

Golf may seem like it’s all fun and games, but your shoulders and hips can take quite the beating when swinging clubs for 18 holes. The Theragun Mini is the ideal mid-game solution. It’s nice and compact so it fits into any golf bag and can be used on the course to loosen tight muscles as needed.

A Way To Keep Drinks Cold For Hours

Cold drinks are a golfing necessity. This insulated cooler has a waterproof nylon shell and tear-resistant inner liner that work together to keep drinks chilled for up to 24 hours. They probably won’t last that long, of course, but it’s nice to have the option.

A Great All-Around Putter

The best putter really comes down to personal preference, but if you’re looking for an all-around excellent option that will please most golfers, the White Hot RX 1 Black Putter from Odyssey is a top pick. It has a traditional pistol shape that’s preferred by many players, from novice to pro, and a full shaft offset to place your hands ahead of the leading edge. The outer layer has an Oval pattern and a clear coat texture that helps increase friction for a Quicker forward roll that results in more precise movement (and hopefully more birdies).

A Leather Golf Glove For Better Grip

The Callaway OptiColor Leather Glove offers an outstanding balance of affordability and design. The glove is made from leather and uses what Callaway calls an “OptiFeel” technology to make it more comfortable during a round. It has perforations on the palm, fingers and thumb to allow heat and moisture to escape. And with an adjustable closure, players can decide whether to have a tight, secure fit or to opt for a lighter fit.

A Quick Way To Clean Clubs

Cleaning may be the least enjoyable part of golfing, but it’s a non-negotiable part of the process—and this automatic golf brush makes it a little easier. It has a 1,000 RPM motor and non-abrasive nylon bristles that can be used on any type of club. Plus, it’s compact enough to fit in a golf bag and runs for up to 60 minutes on a full charge.

A Setup That Lets Them Golf Wherever, Whenever

If inclement weather or weekend plans pull them away from the course, rest assured that they’ll still have the chance to hit the links courtesy of OptiShot’s all-encompassing training system. Complete with a shot mat, hitting net and OptiShot’s software, the entire setup is more or less a private course in the garage.

A Subscription Box That Ups Their On-Course Style

If finding that one perfect gift proves too difficult, simply set them up with a subscription box from Short Par 4. The service delivers stylish, confidence-inspiring ‘fits on a monthly basis from the top brands in the industry, each of which is tailored to the recipient’s style.

