Best golf fitness gifts for the 2022-23 holiday season
Are you or someone on your holiday shopping list itching to improve their golf fitness? Golfweek has rounded up items ranging from training aids, fitness tools, recovery technology and fashion to help with your holiday shopping.
Check out some fitness tips to help jumpstart or continue your journey from our video series, “Fitness with Averee.”
Price: $99.99 (Down from $129.99)
Why we love it: Many Golfers struggle with back pain and the Chirp set of wheel foam rollers can help ease pain. The Chirp Wheel+ can give a deep tissue massage or back-popping, shoulder-stretching and a spine cushioning experience. The wheels can be used before a round of golf for a good stretch or as a recovery tool.
Foam roller set – $99.99
Price: From $30
Why we love it: The Whoop 4.0 is a wearable device that monitors your strain, sleep, recovery, skin temperature, blood oxygen and more. It is waterproof and can be worn non-stop while keeping track of your health, data, and metrics. The wearable comes in a variety of finishes and Bands and is a monthly subscription product that comes with an app to access the data the band collects.
Whoop 4.0 – From $30
Price: $229.99
Why we love it: The SuperSpeed Golf Training System is proven to increase club head speed and add distance to your drives in 4-6 weeks of consistent use. The set comes with three different training sticks of light, medium and heavy weights to help work on your swing speed.
Price: $199.99
Why we love it: The GolfForever Swing Trainer is one of the most universal products on the market. There are so many different ways to use the 44.5-inch training bar and attachments to improve mobility, balance and strength for the golf swing.
GolfForever Swing Trainer – $199.99
