Best golf courses in Massachusetts: Massachusetts’ top golf courses

There’s plenty of excellent golf in Massachusetts, but its private side of the game significantly outweighs its public-access offerings. Each of the top 15 private courses in the state is ranked in the top 200 on either of the elite Golfweek’s Best Modern or Classic Courses lists.

That private ranking in Massachusetts is topped by The Country Club’s Composite Course, which was the site of the 2022 US Open. The layout also Ranks No. 24 among all Classic Courses built before 1960 in the US

Even the top-ranked public-access course in the state is, for the most part, a private club. Cape Cod National in Brewster is essentially a private club that allows limited access to guests of the nearby Wequassett Resort and Golf Club. That access is enough for Cape Cod National to land on Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play list for public-access layouts.

Golfweek’s Best offers many lists of course rankings, with that list of top public-access courses in each state among the most popular. All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an Affiliated hotel. If there’s a will – and deep enough pockets – there’s a tee time.

Also popular are the Golfweek’s Best rankings of top private courses in each state, and that list for Massachusetts is among the elite in the US That list is also included below.

(m): Modern course, built in or after 1960

(c): Classic course, built before 1960

Note: If there is a number in the parenthesis with the m or c, that indicates where that course ranks among Golfweek’s Best top 200 modern or classic courses.

* New to or returning to list