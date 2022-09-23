Best golf course – Orange County Register

1. San Juan Hills Golf Club

32120 San Juan Creek Rd, San Juan Capistrano; 949-493-1167; sanjuanhillsgolf.com

Affordable greens fees, along with some of the best greens in Orange County, have helped the golf course at San Juan Hills break to the top of the conversation of top golf choices in an always tough and competitive field.

“We have a nice sweet spot between the high-end courses and the smaller ones,” said General Manager Ryan Brown, who took over managing the course in 2019.

At 6,317 yards and par 71 from the blue tees with lots of elevation changes, the course is tough enough for the serious player, but forgiving enough for the less experienced.

“We’re a windy, hilly course with a lot of sun elements,” Brown said.

In the past four years, the course has been able to make consistent improvements and remain active. Some of the changes include Redesigned tee boxes on the first and 18th holes as well as a Reconfiguration that can allow the 17th hole to play as either a par 3 or 4.

The 14th hole is a fun, picturesque par-3 with three elevations.

San Juan Hills also pumps up the off-course activities with a driving range open until 10 pm with music. The San Juan Hills Sports Bar and Grill is inviting, whether you’re watching live sports on more than 25 flat screens, or relaxing and taking in the Stellar views from the veranda.

—Greg Mellen

2. Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club

26722 Avery Parkway, Mission Viejo; 949-305-5100; arroyotrabuco.com

Set on a vast 240-acre tract amid the Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo, Arroyo Trabuco gives the impression of being removed from it all.

Designed by Casey O’Callaghan and PGA Tour Pro Tom Lehman, the course, which opened in 2004, is scalable for all levels of Golfers and can play from anywhere from about 5,000 to a full-on par-72, 7,000-yards circuit, depending on the tee boxes used.

At the Shorter distances, newer Golfers can play without being intimidated, but the course can be plenty challenging and has hosted major events, such as Southern California Golf Association qualifiers.

The namesake Trabuco Creek is often in play as a hazard on seven holes and Lakes are involved in three other holes.

Facilities include a large Ballroom for weddings and banquets. O’Neill’s Bar & Grill serves breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a Champagne brunch every Sunday.

3. Black Gold Golf Club

One Black Gold Drive, Yorba Linda; 714-961-0060; blackgoldgolf.com

This is not your average egg. Black and Gold Golf Club in Yorba Linda is a course that punches above its weight against the big hitters in the tough, upscale, Orange County golf scene.

In addition to being among the best values ​​in Orange County, Black Gold plays every inch of its 6,756 yards from the black tees. Noted local course architect Arthur Hills created a demanding course with elevation changes and water features, including the course’s signature waterfall off the 18th hole.

As one online review on GolfPass wrote, “Had to play it again cause I got my butt kicked last time. Just as fun and challenging. I’ll get ’em next time.”

Vaulted ceilings and wall-to-wall bay windows make the 20,000-square-foot clubhouse a popular wedding venue.

Derrick’s Grill serves breakfasts, appetizers and lunches, along with banquet service for up to 250 guests.