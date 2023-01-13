Best golf clubs for kids in 2023

Golf is one of the fastest growing sports among children. With programs like the First Tee helping to introduce the game and Tours like US Kids and AJGA giving kids a taste of competitive golf, there is plenty of opportunity for your kids to fall in love with the Silly game we cherish.

There’s no better way to introduce the sport than through their first set of clubs. Club sets on the youth market come in a variety of sizes based on average age and size. Make sure to measure your Kiddo before buying a set to make sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck.

Whether you’re knocking it around the back yard, hitting balls on the driving range or playing competitive rounds, a properly fitted golf club is crucial for their enjoyment.

luckily for you, Golfweek has curated a list of some of the top sets for kids from across the web. Still not finding what you’re looking for? Check out our kids gift list from this past holiday season.

Callaway XJ 6-Piece Junior Complete Set

Callaway XJ 6-Piece Junior Complete Set

Callaway XJ 6-Piece Junior Complete Set (PGA TOUR Superstore)

Price: $349.99

Why they’ll like it: As a proven industry leader, Callaway has a Stellar starter set. The XJ 6-Piece comes complete with an Odyssey putter along with three irons, a fairway wood and driver.

TaylorMade Rory Junior 8-Piece Complete Set

TaylorMade Rory Junior 8-Piece Complete Set

TaylorMade Rory Junior 8-Piece Complete Set (DICK’S Sporting Goods)

Price: $299.99

Why they’ll like it: TaylorMade makes exceptional equipment and their kid’s set is no different. Plus who doesn’t want a head cover that matches Rory’s?

US Kids TS3 10 Club Set

US Kids TS3 10 Club Set

US Kids TS3 10 Club Set (PGA TOUR Superstore)

Price: $499.99 (Down from $699.99, save 29%)

Why they’ll like it: This set is for the more experienced junior golfer. With four different height options and a full arsenal of irons and woods, these clubs are designed for a competitive junior player. (This set does not include a putter)

Wilson Kids Profile JGI Complete Set

Wilson Kids Profile JGI Complete Set

Kids Profile JGI Complete Set (Wilson)

Price: $199.99

Why they’ll like it: Coming in under $200, this set is a budget-friendly starter kit. With a lofted iron, a mid iron, a putter, fairway wood and driver, this set includes everything you need to get hooked on the game.

Tour Edge HL-J Red Junior Set

Tour Edge HL-J Red Junior Set

Tour Edge HL-J Red Junior Set (PGA TOUR Superstore)

Price: $219.99

Why they’ll like it: This seven club set from Tour Edge is yet another great starter option. Oversized Irons and big headed Woods help your little one see results without having to hit perfect shots.

Top Flite Girls’ 8-Piece Complete Set

Top Flite Girls' 8-Piece Complete Set

Top Flite Girls’ 8-Piece Complete Set (DICK’S Sporting Goods)

Price: $149.99 (Down from $199.99, save 25%)

Why they’ll like it: Currently at $150, this set is arguably the best value on our list. Five Clubs and a bag averages out to roughly $25 per item and is a great option to help your daughter or granddaughter make it up.

US Kids Ultralight 48 5 Club Complete Set

US Kids Ultralight 48 5 Club Complete Set

US Kids Ultralight 48 5 Club Complete Set (PGA TOUR Superstore)

Price: $279.99

Why they’ll like it: The proper flex on these club shafts help young Golfers get the ball in the air with ease. This five-piece set can be augmented with single club purchases through US Kids as your tiny Tiger progresses.

PING Prodi G Driver

PING Prodi G Driver

PING Prodi G Driver (GlobalGolf)

Price: $199

Why they’ll like it: PING is an industry leader for a reason. The PING Prodi G driver is the most technologically advanced driver in the game for junior golfers. If your Kiddo is showing promise and wants to hit bombs, this is the way to go.

US Kids Ultralight 39 3 Club Complete Set

US Kids Ultralight 39 3 Club Complete Set

US Kids Ultralight 39 3 Club Complete Set (PGA TOUR Superstore)

Price: $149.99

Why they’ll like it: It’s never too early to introduce your little ones to the game. A graduation from the plastic backyard set, this US Kids 3 piece set will have your toddler looking like a pro.

Callaway XJ-1 4-Piece Girls Club Set Golf Clubs

Callaway XJ-1 4-Piece Girls Club Set Golf Clubs

Callaway XJ-1 4-Piece Girls Club Set Golf Clubs (GlobalGolf)

Price: $249.99

Why they’ll like it: Another well designed set from Callaway, this one made specifically for girls has a bit more flex in the shaft to help them put a proper swing on the ball.

Cobra Varsity 11-Piece Complete Set

Cobra Varsity 11-Piece Complete Set

Cobra Varsity 11-Piece Complete Set (DICK’S Sporting Goods)

Price: $569.98

Why they’ll like it: Have a kid that really wants to take golf seriously but you don’t want to completely break the bank? This 11-piece Cobra set is perfect. A full iron set (6-SW), a hybrid, fairway wood, driver and putter all come in a well designed and light stand bag for under $600.

Story Originally appeared on GolfWeek