Best Golf Clubs for 2023: Top 5 Sets Most Recommended by the Experts

Playing golf is an excellent way to relieve stress and enjoy some relaxing time outside away from work and devices. If you’re looking to hit the links more in the coming year, you’ll definitely need to know which are the best golf club sets to use for taking your game to the next level.

The right set of golf clubs can transform your on-course experience and help you enjoy the game much more than you already do. But, whether you’re a scratch golfer or just a weekend hack trying to enjoy your Saturdays outside, playing golf and other sports offers a world of benefits for your health, regardless of the equipment you use.

A recent study finds that playing sports of any kind helps keep your mind sharp. Researchers from Northwestern recently found that athletes’ brains are generally healthier than non-athletes brains. That’s right, competing in sports helps keep your brain healthier and functioning better than others. That certainly shines a new light on your Weekly Saturday morning round of golf.

Speaking of spending time outside in natural spaces, another study found that spending as little as 30 minutes outside each day can greatly improve your concentration and focus. According to a survey conducted by Lenovo, spending just a a few minutes outside can improve your work productivity and performance.

The same survey found that 40% of participants felt much more productive at work when they were able to squeeze a short workout, jog, or other physical activity into their day before starting work. Get ready to grab your golf clubs and hit a few balls on your way to work or during your lunch break – that definitely counts.

But, enough of the health studies, you came here looking for the best golf club sets and that’s exactly what we’re giving you. Study Finds did the research, consulting 10 ‘expert’ websites to find the best golf club sets available on the market today. As always, feel free to drop any of your own favorites in the comments section below!

The List: Best Golf Clubs, According to Expert Reviews

1. Callaway Strata Golf Club Set

When you’re looking for the best golf club sets, look no further than Callaway Strata for both men and women. With a complete set of woods, irons, and wedges, these golf club sets are the total package. And when you consider the affordability of this set, it’s undeniable that the Callaway Strata golf club set deserves the top spot across nearly all of the expert lists we consulted.

“The only gear missing with the Strata 11-piece set is a dozen balls and a bag of tees – you really are getting the full set. It’s comprised of driver, Fairway wood, two hybrids, Irons 6-PW, putter and a stand bag. They’re forgiving and easy to hit,” he writes Golf Monthly.

With the Callaway Strata golf club set, you’re getting every type of club you need to hit the links with friends right out of the gate. “This is a great set makeup and gives you some great club choices in the long and short games,” he explains Top Rank Golf.

The types of clubs that comprise this set of golf clubs are great, but it’s the durable yet modern construction that makes them a choice for the best golf club sets. “They are all CB stainless steel which offer more forgiveness and are great for high handicappers,” adds Golfers Authority.

2. Taylormade RBZ Speedlite Golf Club Set

The next set that most frequently appeared across expert sites in our search for the best golf club sets is the Taylormade RBZ Speedlite. The Taylormade RBZ Speedlite golf club set deserves consideration for the top spot on this list due to its popularity across expert sites.

“This Lightweight TaylorMade set has everything you need for speed, and includes 13 pieces,” he explains Men’s Health.

Perhaps the most appealing aspect of this golf club set is the irons. The Irons that come with the Taylormade RBZ set are very user-friendly. “The Irons feature toplines that are thick enough to inspire confidence at address without being too clunky and uninviting,” writes Golf Monthly.

Taylormade was once known for offering equipment designed for advanced golfers. Ultimately, this set of golf clubs offers some of the best technology from Taylormade, regardless of skill level. “However, the introduction of the new RBZ Speedlite really shows that this company is there to help golfers at any stage in the game. This set is priced a bit higher than others on the market, but TaylorMade gives you some of their premium technology in exchange,” adds Golf Insider UK.

3. Cobra Golf FLY-XL Golf Club Set

Coming in next on the list of best golf club sets is the Cobra Golf FLY-XL complete set. Cobra is a well-known name in golf and for good reason. They’ve been producing some of the most innovative golf equipment in the world for a long time.

“Cobra has long produced Clubs that offer value for money and there is a lot of technology in the Fly XL range,” writes Today’s Golfer.

The technology they’re talking about relates to ball flight and the way these Clubs from Cobra are designed to combat the dreaded slice. “The FLY-Z XL set is engineered to help make golf easier with a higher and more draw biased ball flight and easy distance,” writes Curated.

Draw-biased ball flight is code for these Clubs are great for Golfers looking to fix their slice. “Optimal weighting and center of gravity provide amazing forgiveness throughout the set. The Fairway Woods and hybrids, like the driver, incorporated a low and back center of gravity, offset design, and Crown Zone Weighting to maximize launch,” adds Curated.

It’s the lightweight feel of these golf clubs that make all the difference. And, this golf club set is ideal for iron players. “These Irons (6-SW) are made with Graphite shafts instead of steel, which make them really Lightweight and will allow the ball to launch easier. This composition of shafts are ideal if you are a senior golfer starting out for the first time or would just prefer a Lightweight feel,” explains Golf Monthly.

4. Tour Edge Bazooka 370 Golf Club Set

The next set that’s noticeably deserving of a spot on the list of best golf club sets is the Tour Edge Bazooka 370, and you can also consider the Bazooka 470s as well. This complete set from Tour Edge is widely considered an excellent choice for senior golfers, regardless of skill level.

“Senior Golfers start to lose a little bit of clubhead speed, and one way to combat this issue is to use a Lightweight golf set with a low center of gravity. The lower center of Gravity will help to keep the golf shot Flying higher while still increasing ball speed and overall distance,” explains Top Rank Golf.

But, again, this set is not just designed for seniors, and the Tour Edge Bazooka Clubs should be considered a top choice for Golfers of all skill levels. “The Tour Edge Bazooka [best golf club set] offers unsurpassed technology and performance with the right golf club models. The Bazooka package set is available in both steel and Graphite [shaft] combinations and truly caters to every type of golfer,” writes Golfers Authority.

Perhaps the most desirable aspect of these golf clubs is that you’ll be ready to hit the links right out of the gate. “Perimeter Weighted cavity back Irons make for a nice large sweet spot. With ultra-thin face technology, they create high ball speeds, offering easy distance. Comes with everything you need to start playing, including balls and tees,” adds Curated.

5. Wilson Profile Golf Club Set

The last set we most frequently came across during our hunt for the best golf club sets is the Wilson Profile, which is available in men’s, women’s, and junior sets. The Wilson Profile sets are touted for being a top choice for beginners, regardless of age.

“The Wilson Profile Golf Club Set is perfect for a junior golfer or a player who is taking up the game for the first time. This Wilson golf set is designed to help players learn to carry a bag, select their clubs, and navigate the golf course,” explains Golfers Authority.

Yes, the bag that comes with this set is a carry bag, but that’s a good thing for kids just learning the game and who don’t need the distraction of a push cart or golf cart. That’s not the only aspect of the game these golf clubs are good for, though. “There are high-quality steel-shafted irons, a comfortable golf putter, 2 wedges for your short game, and a huge graphite-shafted driver that provides increased forgiveness for perfecting swings,” adds Examples.

The steel-shafted irons are stiff but that’s excellent for beginners developing a swing for the first time. The Wilson Profile golf club sets are ideal for learning the short and intermediate game. “The set comes with a pretty standard set of irons and wedges. Specifically, the 6- to 9-iron, PW, and SW. [Just] the right amount for Beginners to get introduced to the mid to short-game,” writes Golf Leap.

But, don’t let the focus on the Irons take your attention away from the 460cc driver that comes with the Wilson Profile golf clubs. Where the Irons are excellent for beginners, the driver is a different story.

“The driver, however, is a 460cc 10.5 degree driver. As much as we love this set, a 10.5 driver is not really that beginner-friendly as the loft is too low, making it good for high handicappers, but not forgiving enough for Absolute beginners,” adds Golf Leap.

Note: This article was not paid for nor sponsored. StudyFinds is not connected to nor partnered with any of the brands mentioned and receives no compensation for its recommendations