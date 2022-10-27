The best golf carts, e-bikes and electronic caddies of 2022. GOLF

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our Picks for the best golf carts, e-bikes, and electric caddies below, or browse more items in our Pro Shop.

GOLF’s Picks for the best motorized golf carts, bikes, and electric caddies include innovative and traditional options. Whether you like to walk, ride or peddle your way around the course, there’s a motorized cart for every golfer. We’ve tried and tested every motorized cart on our list.

When it comes to motorized golf carts, e-bikes, and electric caddies, be open-minded! These products are worth more of your time than just a head turn. Try one out for yourself and you’ll be surprised how much fun they can be on the course.

Best golf carts, e-bikes, and electric caddies of 2022

CaddieBike: The Rambler

The CaddieBike Rambler is the best new product I tried this year, and that goes beyond this category. I had more fun on the course using a Rambler than I have in a long time. The best part? It’s just as much fun off the course. You can find me riding around town Frequently on my CaddieBike.

This e-bike can reach speeds up to 25 mph and can also be used as a standard bike. When not in golf use, the back Hatch screws off with ease to make the CaddieBike Rambler a versatile ride. If safety is a concern, I can assure you it’s a smooth ride with top-notch brakes. There’s a motorcycle-grade headlight, too.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Stewart Golf: Q Follow

The Q Follow is the latest electric caddy to hit the market from Stewart Golf and the seventh generation using its follow technology. This remote control device can be steered from afar or set up to follow you around on the course with the push of a button. When the follow function is put into place, the Q Follow becomes a hands-free device. A sensor provides Ample distance for the golfer on the stop-and-go.

These tires are built for all conditions. Whether you’re going up-or-down hills, through the rough, or off a curb, the Q Follow will get there for you with minimal hiccups.

Once a round is complete, the Q Follow folds into a compact position for easy transport. With a battery built to last, the Q Follow is good to go for 2-3 rounds per charge.

Stewart Golf Q Follow $3099 Our all-new Flagship model takes the Stewart Golf heritage of award-winning innovation and elevates it again with a next-generation compact Follow and Remote golf cart. Designed, engineered and handbuilt in Great Britain, the Q Follow uses a pioneering microcellular composite chassis to deliver the Greatest way to play golf ever by combining cutting-edge technology with extraordinary design. Buy Now View Product

Foresight Sports: ForeCaddy Smart Cart

Foresight is known for its high-quality performance in the golf tech space, and the ForeCaddy Smart Cart is no exception. The ForeCaddy features four modes: Follow, Remote, Power Assist, and Manual. You can clip the remote on your belt, navigate yourself, receive some help while pushing or handle it yourself.

You can charge the battery in the cart or pull it out with the external charger. The battery should last for 2+ rounds.

FORECADDY™ SMART CART 2,249 Foresight’s FORECADDY Smart Cart Buy Now

MotoCaddy: M7 Remote Electric Caddy

The M7 Remote Electric Caddy has an easy-to-use remote control that is rechargeable. This is arguably the best remote control in the electric caddy space. The M7 comes with two all-terrain wheels that have anti-skid tread for smooth cruising. The anti-tip rear wheel is removable for flat courses, and crucial for courses that are not.

An automatic downhill control feature allows Golfers to move the M7 Remote at a calm pace and takes care of one Frequently asked question when it comes to electric caddies.

M7 Remote Electric Caddy 1,549 You can’t go wrong with Motocaddy’s M7 Electric Caddy BUY NOW

Club Car: Custom Golf Cart

The most commonly found golf cart is a Club Car. Take a good look at the next golf cart you get into. Odds car it’s made by Club Car. If you’re in the market to buy your own, you might as well buy from the leader in the space.

There are standard models available to purchase from Club Car and you can also customize a ride of your own. What golfer wouldn’t want their personal touch on a golf cart?

Club Car Golf Cart Looking for a new ride? Create your own Club Car Golf Cart! BUY NOW