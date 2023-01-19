Best golf bags for 2023

Golf bags – you can’t play with them and you certainly can’t play without them.

The most obvious golf accessory is a choice that shouldn’t be taken lightly. Whether strapped to your back or the back of your golf cart, choosing a golf bag is as important as choosing a proper golf ball.

luckily for you, Golfweek has made the search for the perfect golf bag that much easier.

We’ve put the best cart and stand bags all in one place to help you make the most informed decision possible. But first, one tip: there is no golden rule when it comes to golf bags.

If you enjoy both walking and taking a cart, a stand bag is going to benefit you the most. If you’re an avid walker (with a push cart) but are looking for more storage, a cart bag may be your choice.

Titleist Cart Bag – Cart 15 Bag

Price: $299.99

Why we love it: 14 dividers not enough? Check out the Premiere cart bag Titleist has to offer. An Ample amount of storage ensures you’ll have everything you’ll need throughout a round and more.

Titleist Stand Bag – Hybrid 14 Stand Bag

Price: $254.99

Why we love it: If you’re Titleist through to the bag, this may be a pick for you. A 14-way divider ensures a clutter-free bag while keeping things nice and organized.

Stitch Cart Bag – SL Cart Tour Edition

Price: $628

Why we love it: Going for a tour look? This Stitch bag looks like what you’d see inside the ropes week in and week out on the PGA Tour.

Stitch Stand Bag – MIY SL1 Golf Bag Bundle

Price: $398

Why we love it: Customize your bag with more than just your name. Stitch offers a wide variety of colors to make sure your bag stands out from the crowd.

Ping Cart Bag – DLX Cart Bag

Price: $334.99

Why we love it: This cart bag is probably as close as you can get to a Tour like bag without the Tour bag price. A 15-way divider up top and 32 liters of storage will keep you prepared for whatever golf throws your way.

Ping Stand Bag – Hoofer Lite Stand Bag

Price: $244.99

Why we love it: One of the more popular stand bags in golf, the Hoofer is a classic for a reason. The Lite version shown here weighs in at five pounds and has a crazy amount of storage for a stand bag. If you’re an avid walker, the standard is set here.

Callaway Cart Bag – Chev 14 Cart Bag

Price: $209.99

Why we love it: Cart bags are meant to maximize storage. Callaway knocks it out of the park with their Chev 14 Cart Bag.

Callaway Stand Bag – Fairway 14 2022 Stand Bag

Price: $279.99

Why we love it: Callaway’s Premiere stand bag, the Fairway 14 is a go-to for many walkers who value organization. This edition has new handles which make it push-cart friendly.

Sun Mountain Cart Bag – Maverick 2023 Cart Bag

Price: $249.99

Why we love it: This Sun Mountain cart bag is big on storage while light in weight. With nine pockets throughout, Sun Mountain utilizes light and durable materials to keep the bag under six pounds.

Sun Mountain Stand Bag – 4.5 LS 14-Way Stand Bag 2023

Price: $269.99

Why we love it: Sun Mountain’s 4.5 LS stand bag is a fantastic option for the hybrid golfer. Light enough to carry for 36 holes while also functional enough to Stow plenty of accessories and layers of gear if you’re opting for a cart.

TaylorMade Cart Bag – Supreme Cart Bag

Price: $299.99

Why we love it: This 14-way divider comes with a dedicated putter well to keep your flat stick in a good mood. This bag also features 11 pockets and a quick-access magnetic pocket for items you always find yourself grabbing throughout a round.

TaylorMade Stand Bag – Flextech Crossover

Price: $279.99

Why we love it: The Flextech Crossover is another great option for hybrid golfers. Whether walking or riding, this TaylorMade bag has exactly what you need.

Nike Cart Bag – Performance Golf Bag

Price: $270

Why we love it: Do you love the Sunday Red look? Check out this Nike Cart Bag that comes in a handful of cool colorways.

Nike Stand Bag – Air Hybrid II Golf Bag

Price: $270

Why we love it: This Nike stand bag comes in at six pounds and features a comfortable strap system similar to their patented AirMax shoes. Offering plenty of storage, this bag is another great option for hybrid golfers.

Weather Resistant Cart Bag – Sun Mountain H2NO Lite 2023 Cart Bag

Price: $359.99

Why we love it: If you’re not one to shy away from the elements, this bag may be perfect for you. This Sun Mountain bag is weather resistant to keep your Clubs as dry as possible when mother nature decides to rain on your parade.

Weather Resistant Stand Bag – Titleist Players 4 StaDry Bag

Price: $294.99

Why we love it: If you’re a walker who isn’t afraid of a little precipitation, we have you covered. This Titleist bag is a popular option on developmental and mini tours due to its versatility and ability to take a beating.

Team Effort – NCAA Golf Bags

Price: $299.99 for Stand Bag & $324.99 for Cart Bag

Why we love it: Do you bleed school colors? Check out Team Effort’s selection of both stand and cart bags so you can rep your alma mater on the course.

Wilson – NFL Golf Bags

Price: $219.99 for Stand Bag & $249.99 for Cart Bag

Why we love them: The NFL never sleeps. Rep your Squad throughout the year. Who knows, it may be the missing piece to their Lombardi Trophy quest.

Club Glove – Travel Golf Bags

Price: $429 for XL Pro & $299.95 for Collegiate

Why we love them: If you’re flying to a golf destination, you need to protect your clubs! We’ve all seen the Horror stories of airlines abusing our precious cargo. Give your Clubs a fighting chance with a Club Glove.

