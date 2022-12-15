Best Golf Alignment Sticks 2022
Best Golf Alignment Sticks
One of the biggest problems we see in golf is players swinging through and hitting the ball on a poor trajectory. That is a common Curse of many players and can cause things a nasty slice (opens in new tab) or hook. So, getting the plane of your swing right is absolutely imperative to making a good connection on the golf ball and hitting it straight. As so much goes on in your golf swing, from your address all the way to your follow through, there is always a tendency to drift and move your club in a way that would deviate from the best swing arc possible. But that’s where alignment sticks come in.
As the best golf training aids go (opens in new tab), alignment sticks are a sure fire way to help you improve the plane of your golf swing and keep you on a natural path coming down through the golf ball. Everyone from Tour pros to Amateur Golfers uses alignment sticks and we definitely recommend (opens in new tab) picking up a set if you’re struggling with your swing. Their versatility on the range means you can set them up to complete a ton of different drills that can, for example, help you improve your accuracy with your long irons, or help ensure your club path doesn’t deviate too far out in front of you.
Alignment sticks are also great for warm up drills on the course and can help you dial in your swing before you tee off. As golf is a game of fine margins, any advantage you can get over your opponents before you tee off is a bonus, right? So why not check out some of the brilliant alignment sticks I’ve set out below that cater to Golfers of all experience levels. While you’re here, if you’re still in need of help on how to remedy your swing, why not also check out our guides on the best golf accessories (opens in new tab)best golf simulators (opens in new tab) and best golf grips (opens in new tab).
Best Golf Alignment Sticks
Why you can trust Golf Monthly
Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
FINGER TEN Golf Alignment Sticks Swing Trainer Tool
+ Durable
+ Easy to manage and story
+ Can be dug into ground
– Only come in three different colors
A professionally designed training aid (opens in new tab), these alignment sticks from FINGER TEN are a fantastic way to help you improve your golf swing. Made of an ultra-resistant fiberglass, they are very durable and come with a handy clear tube case that protects the sticks when you’re not using them. Thanks to their pointed ends, you can pretty much set these sticks up in any way you want and practice any drill, Perfecting anything from your putter to your driver. And their cool colors will help you stand out on the range, akin to many of the colorful offerings on our best golf polo shirt guides (opens in new tab)but also help you keep your club on the right plane to the golf ball.
Rhino Valley Golf Alignment Sticks
+ Ergonomic and easy to carry
+ Very Lightweight
+ Durable
– Pack only comes with two rods
Rhino Valley’s foldable Golf Alignment Sticks are by far one of my favorite products on this list, purely for how ergonomic they are. As a golfer, I love to keep things simple. I don’t like having to carry around heaps of equipment and the more portable my gear, the easier I find it to use. That’s why I love these foldable, multi-purpose training aids that can be easily clipped up in your golf bag. Akin to some of the best Portable launch Monitors (opens in new tab), these alignment aids are super easy to use and can be set up around the golf course. And you don’t need to worry about breaking them either, with the Rhino Valley Sticks being made of a Sturdy glass-fiber material that is very Lightweight and easy to operate.
PuttOUT Putting Plane Alignment Stick Set
+ Works for any putting stroke
+ Almost Endless amount of drills to be done
+ Works indoors and outdoors
– Instructions and drills are on the packaging only
Yet another Fantastic addition to PuttOUT’s extensive range of putting training aids that can be used indoors or outdoors, this alignment stick pack will help you improve your putting thanks to its Inventive technology. Combine it with one of PuttOut’s excellent putting Mats Featured on our best putting Mats guide (opens in new tab) and you’ll have yourself a comprehensive putting training system that’ll help you swing much more consistently.
There are an almost Endless amount of drills to practice with this set and it’ll suit any golfer with any sort of putting stroke, looking to cure the yips around the greens. By putting the alignment sticks though the Gates and adding the putting plane board, you can create the perfect path and arc to practice at home. Picking from one of the four available Angles – 90°, 84°, 78° or 70° – and holding the putter shaft against it makes for a very repeatable stroke. Doing this enough should make it feel second nature when you take the training wheels away and start putting on the course.