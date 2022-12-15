Best Golf Alignment Sticks 2022

Best Golf Alignment Sticks

One of the biggest problems we see in golf is players swinging through and hitting the ball on a poor trajectory. That is a common Curse of many players and can cause things a nasty slice (opens in new tab) or hook. So, getting the plane of your swing right is absolutely imperative to making a good connection on the golf ball and hitting it straight. As so much goes on in your golf swing, from your address all the way to your follow through, there is always a tendency to drift and move your club in a way that would deviate from the best swing arc possible. But that’s where alignment sticks come in.

As the best golf training aids go (opens in new tab), alignment sticks are a sure fire way to help you improve the plane of your golf swing and keep you on a natural path coming down through the golf ball. Everyone from Tour pros to Amateur Golfers uses alignment sticks and we definitely recommend (opens in new tab) picking up a set if you’re struggling with your swing. Their versatility on the range means you can set them up to complete a ton of different drills that can, for example, help you improve your accuracy with your long irons, or help ensure your club path doesn’t deviate too far out in front of you.

Alignment sticks are also great for warm up drills on the course and can help you dial in your swing before you tee off. As golf is a game of fine margins, any advantage you can get over your opponents before you tee off is a bonus, right? So why not check out some of the brilliant alignment sticks I’ve set out below that cater to Golfers of all experience levels. While you’re here, if you’re still in need of help on how to remedy your swing, why not also check out our guides on the best golf accessories (opens in new tab)best golf simulators (opens in new tab) and best golf grips (opens in new tab).

Best Golf Alignment Sticks

Why you can trust Golf Monthly

Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.