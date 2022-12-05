Best Goal Celebrations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup – NBC10 Philadelphia

Goals have come in abundance in Qatar.

There were 120 goals scored across 48 group stage matches, an average of 2.5 a match. Although it is a lower total compared to 2014 (136) and 2018 (122), it topped 2010’s mark of 101.

England and Spain led the way in group play with nine goals apiece, in large part due to the Three Lions’ 6-2 rout of Iran and La Furia Roja’s 7-0 drubbing against Costa Rica.

But a whopping number of goals means plenty of fun celebrations. Here are some of the best moves, in no particular order, by players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Ghana’s Osman Bukari hits Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ vs Portugal

These types of opportunities rarely come again. In the Ghana-Portugal Group H thriller, Osman Bukari came off the bench and gave the Black Stars some hope with an 89th-minute goal to make it 3-2. He then ran to the corner flag and did Ronaldo’s infamous “Siu” celebration with the 37-year-old star watching from the sidelines.

Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr goes no-look on a penalty vs. Ecuador

Needing nothing less than a win to advance to the knockout stage, Ismaila Sarr gave Senegal a first-half lead on a penalty kick. The most impressive part? Sarr didn’t even look in the direction he was shooting – he just stared down the goalkeeper. The celebration of him covering his eyes might’ve just been as cold.

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar gets sent off vs. Brazil

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar scored in the 92nd minute to beat Brazil. He took his shirt off, got a second yellow and was sent off. Worth it. pic.twitter.com/NuSG9tLxhh — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 2, 2022

Cameroon also needed a win with help in the Serbia-Switzerland game to advance from Group G in the finale. Although Fate wasn’t on its side, Vincent Aboubakar gave the Indomitable Lions the win in the 92nd minute with his header. He celebrated by taking his shirt off, which is a guaranteed yellow card, and he was sent off due to already being booked earlier in the game. Still, with Cameroon already eliminated, that’s one way to bow out.

England’s Jack Grealish keeps his promise to fan vs. Iran

England left Winger Jack Grealish got on the scoresheet with the Three Lions’ sixth and final goal in their 6-2 win over Iran. Grealish then proceeded to celebrate by honoring a promise made to Finlay, a young fan who has cerebral palsy. Grealish, whose sister also has cerebral palsy, stuck to his word in his first ever World Cup goal as Finlay asked him to do the worm in case he scored – which he did.

Ecuador’s Enner Valencia writing his own script vs. Dutch

Enner Valencia scored three of Ecuador’s four goals in the World Cup. Against the Netherlands, Valencia’s rebound finish prompted the 33-year-old to pull out the Notebook as he silenced the doubters by having a tournament to remember, despite La Tri’s early exit.

France’s Antoine Griezmann hits the waddle vs. Tunisia

Antoine Griezmann continues to deliver consistent performance after consistent performance for France, and he momentarily got on the score sheet against Tunisia in its Group D finale. Griezmann then brought out the waddle in honor of Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle. Although VAR disallowed the goal, it’s a celebration worthy of making this list.

France’s Kylian Mbappé brings back gnarly hand sign

If you score a lot, you’ll probably want new Celebrations more often. That seems to be the case with French Sensation Kylian Mbappé, who is making Qatar his stomping ground with goals in every start against Australia, Denmark and now Poland. He has not yet revealed what the hand sign means.

Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsari flips vs. Argentina

Calm, calm, flip. Salem Al-Dawsari had one of the more acrobatic moves in Qatar after his screamer gave Saudi Arabia a shocking upset win over Lionel Messi and Argentina in a Group C opener. Al-Dawsari’s flip will be remembered for a long time despite not being able to advance into the round of 16.

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus gets in camera’s face vs. South Korea

Tensions were high in Ghana’s second group stage game against South Korea. The Black Stars took a 2-0 lead but saw it slip away within minutes when Cho Gue-sung’s brace got South Korea level again. But Ghana answered one more time and it proved to be the dagger. Mohammed Kudus, who scored the game’s opening goal, sealed a brace and got into the camera’s face to remind everyone he’s next up.

Vinicius Jr., Brazil get the dancing started vs. South Korea

Brazil’s round of 16 Matchup against South Korea got off to a rapid start. A dangerous cut-back low cross from Raphinha from the right flank met Vinicius Jr. on the left, who stayed cool and finished past several defenders. Vinicius was then joined by Raphinha, Neymar and Lucas Paquetá for their latest samba dance in the iconic yellow kits.

Brazil manager Tite does Pigeon dance with Richarlison vs. South Korea

The Celebrations continued for Brazil when it took a commanding 3-0 lead over South Korea thanks to a silky Richarlison finish. The striker then went to the touchline and did his Pigeon dance with manager Tite.