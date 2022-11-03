Best gifts for Golfers during the 2022 holiday season
With our Calendars making the turn to November, the holiday season is officially upon us.
Don’t worry, Golfweek is here to help your holiday shopping stay stress-free! We’re compiling the best golf gifts for all types of golfers this holiday season. Whether you’re looking for a parent, spouse or child, a high handicapper or scratch golfer, we’ve got you covered.
From quarter zips to shorts, golf balls to rangefinders, and everything in between, you’ll be done with your holiday shopping so fast, you can even hit the links yourself!
Golfweek will be Publishing more specific gift guides throughout November and December, so be sure to check back and grab the perfect gift, even if you’re just treating yourself. Happy holidays and happy gifting!
Golf Bag – SL2 Colorblock from Stitch
Price: $388
Why we love it: One of the most unique bags on the market, the SL2 is also a high-quality bag that made our best golf bags list earlier this year. Designed to be the “perfect walking bag”, the SL2 is durable, lightweight and water resistant. Built for ultimate comfort on the course, choosing your favorite color is just a bonus.
SL2 Limited-Edition Colorblock – $388 Golfweek’s Best Affordable Golf Bags
Sweater – Limited Edition Golf Sweater from Bonobos
Price: $129
Why we love it: Get your favorite golfer this limited edition sweater from Bonobos. The official apparel sponsor for Justin Rose, quality and style are the forefront of everything Bonobos does.
Limited Edition Golf Sweater – $129 Golfweek’s best sweaters of 2022
Putting Training Aid – 2022 Standard Putting Mat from Perfect Practice
Price: $174.99
Why we love it: Don’t let the cold keep your putter from getting hot. Grab this putting mat to grind your putting stroke to perfection. Need more help? Check out our list on putting aids from earlier this fall and be on the lookout for our updated list in December!
Perfect Practice 2022 Putting Mat – $174.99 Golfweek’s best putting aids
Men’s Golf Shoe – Premiere Series Packard from FootJoy
Price: $199.99
Why we love it: A true classic, these FJ’s should be a staple in every golfer’s repertoire. If shoes are on your golfer’s holiday list, be sure to check out Averee’s holiday golf shoe gift guide coming soon.
FJ Premiere Series Packard – $199.99 Golfweek’s best men’s golf shoes
Swing training aid – Orange Whip Trainer
Price: $109.99
Why we love it: No matter their handicap index or age, every golfer is looking for more speed. The Orange Whip Trainer does just that as it helps to increase both speed and flexibility to your golf swing. Grab a couple more training aids to help your favorite golfer hit their goals.
Orange Whip Trainer – $109.99 Golfweek’s best training aids for 2022
Golf Speakers – The Player Magnetic Portable Speaker from Blue Tees
Price: $129.99
Why we love it: Who doesn’t love tunes on the course? This Blue Tees Portable speaker has a magnet to stick to your golf cart for easy listening.
Magnetic Portable Speakers – $129.99
Football & Golf – Dallas Cowboys Golf-Themed Gift Box
Price: $79.99
Why we love it: Don’t know what to get? You can’t go wrong with this NFL co-branded golf Essentials pack. At $80, this box contains items that retail separately for over $150. Not a Cowboys fan? Don’t worry. This gift box has 21 NFL teams available to choose from.
NFL-themed golf accessory box – $79.99
Rangefinder – Pro X3 Laser Rangefinder from Bushnell
Price: $599
Why we love it: Bushnell is simply the best when it comes to golf rangefinders. Splurging on the Pro X3 is well worth the investment as it will last for years to come. If you’re all about the tech this holiday season, be on the lookout for David Dusek’s golf gadget list later this month and check out his recent review of the Pro X3.
Bushnell Pro X3 Laser Rangefinder – $599 Golfweek’s best rangefinders for 2022
We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
