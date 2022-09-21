Best FAO Schwarz Toys at Target For All Ages

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you’ll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive an affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work.

Target and FAO Schwarz made shopping for the kiddos in your life a lot easier. The iconic toy brand and some of our favorite Retailers teamed up to release and house an exclusive collection of new toys ahead of the holiday season. You can shop for a variety of toys for kids of all ages, including stuffed animals, STEM toys, pretend play, crafts, building sets, musical toys, and so much more. If you’re in the market for a wonderful gift for the kids in your life, look no further than FAO Schwarz at Target. There are plenty of affordable options as well, with a good amount under $20. (The entire line is between $10 to $150.) We curated our favorite Picks from FAO Schwarz that will make for perfect holiday presents, ahead.

Shopping for kids who love music? You can get the little ones a mini Portable piano and synthesizer and older kids their first-ever electric guitar. Get the Crafty kids a DIY sneaker-decorating set or the mess-free musical glow palette for drawing — perfect for budding artists. You can also get a castle-themed inflatable Dome fit for a princess or a space station-themed tunnel and playpen. Is it the hunt for the gift that gets them moving? We found a Dual Blast Laser Tag set and a Light-Up Virtual Space Pong game that takes classic games to a futuristic level. Keep reading to shop our top picks.