Best Fantasy Football waiver wire Pickups for Week 17

After the 16th full slate of regular season action, many Fantasy football leagues are heading into their final week or the first of two in a final matchup.

If you had a tough injury in Week 16, or you have a player that’s been underperforming, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN Fantasy leagues.

Let’s take a look at some of the potential waiver wire Pickups that could help your teams heading into Week 17 of the NFL campaign.

Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers (28.6%)

Since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo against the Miami Dolphins, Purdy is averaging 17.11 points per game in four contests. He may not be a top-tier gunslinger, but he can certainly take advantage of a Las Vegas Raiders’ defense that’s allowing 18.8 points per game.

James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills (46.7%)

Despite splitting opportunities with Devin Singletary, Cook has totaled either 100 yards or scored a touchdown in three of the last four games. There’s no guarantee that he’ll keep up the pace, but he’s been pretty consistent when his number is called, and obviously, if something happens to Singletary he would ascend to an easy starter.

DJ Chark, WR, Detroit Lions (30.9%)

With the Lions still trying to make a push towards the postseason in the final two weeks of the season, Jared Goff is going to have to put the ball in the hands of his playmakers. Chark has at least 12.3 points in three of his last four games, as he’s starting to look healthy after injuries the last two seasons.

Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints (45.9%)

The Saints’ season hasn’t exactly gone the way they would have liked. However, when they let Hill run the option running game, they’ve had some semblance of success. He’s totaled at least 10.2 points in their last three games. Plus, there’s always the chance that he can be used in the receiving and passing games.

Dolphins, D/ST (37%)

Josh Boyer’s unit hasn’t been great this season, but against an offense called by a defensive Coordinator with an Offensive line that’s struggled and Playmakers who have been prone to turnovers, they may be able to make a difference.

