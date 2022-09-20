Best Fantasy basketball overall and positional draft rankings

The 2022-23 NBA season is fast approaching, which means it’s time to start getting ready for your Fantasy basketball drafts. But don’t worry, you’re not alone. Our analysts have put in the work on their overall and positional rankings to help you be prepared when you’re on the clock.

There was a lot of action across the league this offseason, which included several fantasy-relevant moves, but the top of draft boards still have a familiar feel. The players expected to go early in Round 1 are all returning for another run with their respective teams instead of getting used to a new city and situation.

Even the Rumors of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving moving on from the Brooklyn Nets didn’t come to fruition. Taking either of the Mercurial stars clearly comes with risk, but plenty of upside also remains.

Are you willing to take the plunge?

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving come with concerns, but remain Fantasy basketball powerhouses when they’re on the court. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images).

It’s no surprise analysts Dan Titus, a new addition to the Yahoo Fantasy teamand Dalton Del Don agree is Nikola Jokic should be the first pick. The Denver Nuggets’ big man finished as the No. 1 overall Fantasy player the last two seasons; is a three-peat in the works?

From there, however, Consensus becomes much more difficult to find.

If you’re looking for guidance beyond our overall rankings, click on the tabs below to move between your potential draft targets at point guard, shooting guard, small forward, power forward and center.

Be sure to bookmark this page as you ramp up your draft prep. Our analysts will update their rankings as the preseason tips off and continue evaluating up until the season starts.

Note: The following rankings are with nine-category scoring in mind, but offer a big picture look at the draft landscape for a range of league types.

