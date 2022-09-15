‘Best duo in college football’: Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter

It’s been 18 years since Williams and Brown finished their careers at Auburn. Now, leading the running back group, Williams takes jabs from Bigsby and Hunter.

“Coach, I’m better than you were.”

“Coach, if I were in the room, you and Ronnie probably wouldn’t have played.”

“Good luck,” Williams tells them.

But Williams also knows how lucky he is to have two special talents in his room, not unlike the running back room had 18 years ago. Just put on the tape.

Bigsby, in particular, has made a name for himself as one of the best running backs in college football. He rushed for 834 yards in 10 games as a freshman. They went over 1,000 yards last year with 10 touchdowns. And he’s already got 199 yards and three scores on the ground through the first two games of this season.

For Bigsby, the Talent was on full display in the first game against Mercer. Coming out of the rain delay, he took the first carry, burst through a hole, and made two quick cuts to get free. It was then a footrace to the end zone, and he wasn’t losing.

Offensive tackle Killian Zierer remembers finishing his block on the play and looking up to see Bigsby 20 yards downfield already.

“They sometimes can make 40-yard plays out of nothing,” Zierer said. “It’s awesome blocking for those guys. Tank probably made five or six guys miss on one of his touchdown runs (against Mercer), and you don’t see that a lot. That’s impressive.”

“Tank’s just a different breed,” Hunter said. “That’s all you can say. When he gets the ball in his hands, he makes plays.”