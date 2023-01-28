Best DraftKings Promo Code Gives $200 in bonus bets for Saturday’s NBA Games

ABC is pulling out all the stops on Saturday with an NBA triple-header featuring six of the league’s most enticing teams. The fun begins with a heavyweight Tilt between the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers before giving way to a Big Apple battle between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets and a bi-coastal Clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers

The NBA’s most gifted big men will take center stage today when Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid go toe-to-toe in Philadelphia.

In one corner we have Jokic, a two-time NBA MVP, who has emerged as one of the league’s best facilitators. The 27-year-old pivot is third in the NBA in assists per game and has already dished 10 dimes or more 22 times this season.

In the other corner we have Embiid, a devastating scorer with unparalleled craft and footwork for a player his size. The five-time All-Star is averaging a career-best 33.4 points per game and recently put the league on notice with a Sensational 41-point, nine-rebound performance against the LA Clippers.

Only one team can walk away with a “W,” but everyone wins when players of Jokic and Embiid’s caliber share the court.

Teams Date / Time Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Saturday, January 28 at 3 pm ET

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets

Prepare to be in an Empire State of mind when the Knicks and Nets go for broke at Barclays Center.

Brooklyn had been the NBA’s toughest out, winning 18 of 20 games from late November to early January. Unfortunately, an injury to leading scorer Kevin Durant has reversed the team’s fortunes and exposed the Nets’ precarious lack of depth ever since.

The Knicks have also fallen on hard times recently, losing four straight from January 16-22, including two to the wildly inconsistent Raptors.

Expect New York to lean heavily on All-Star forward Julius Randle, who is averaging 26.3 points and 14.5 rebounds per game in January, and appears poised to terrorize Brooklyn’s thin frontcourt.

Teams Date / Time New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Saturday, January 28 at 5:30 pm ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics

The Lakers and Celtics will add another chapter to the league’s oldest rivalry tonight when they lock horns at TD Garden. These Venerable Franchises have met 371 times since 1948, with Boston holding a sizeable 207-164 lead in the series.

The Celtics added to that tally on December 13 with a thrilling 122-188 overtime win. Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 44 points and Jaylen Brown came up big in the game’s extra period to help Boston secure one of its most memorable wins of the season.

Fans should expect even more Fireworks Tonight when the Celtics and Lakers Clash yet again.

Teams Date / Time Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Saturday, January 28 at 8:30 pm ET

