Best divot repair tools for golf | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

Some Golfers and superintendents dispute the best way to use a divot tool, but according to the USGA, there’s only one way to do it. The goal in fixing an indent in the green is to Restore the ground to its original smooth surface and help the grass heal from the impact of the shot in the quickest, most efficient manner. First, insert your divot tool into the rear of the ball mark at a 45-degree angle. Then, pull the top of the tool towards the center of the mark, until the indentation is mostly filled in by the surrounding turf. Next, work your way around the Circumference of the ball mark, completing the same Inwards motion. Always make sure to push the surrounding grass in towards the middle of the mark, rather than up towards the sky. Pulling the grass up will actually Worsen the chances of the green Healing completely, as roots will be ripped apart Underneath the putting surface. Once you’ve completed this motion three to four times, use either your foot or your putter head to tap down the patch of repaired grass, returning it to its original flat state. If your mark is within close proximity to the hole, it’s always better to use your putter head rather than your shoe to avoid potential spike marks.