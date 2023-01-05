Best Companies To Work For: Medium

This is a list of midsize companies. For large companies, click here. For small companies, click here.

MIDSIZE COMPANIES: 50-149 full-time Washington employees

1.Omnidian

Solar energy, Seattle

CEO: Mark Liffmann

Monthlong wellness initiatives and online Hosted games and activities keep the team humming at Omnidian. The company says 40% of its employees received promotions last year.

2.Hayden Homes

Construction, Walla Walla

CEO: Dennis Murphy

For every wellness event employees attend, they get entered into a drawing to win a gift card for a healthy activity of their choice. The company has trademarked its “Give As You Go” philosophy.

3.Davido Consulting Group, Inc.

Engineering, Seattle

President: Erik Davido

Davido has a spot recognition program to recognize employee contributions and also holds impromptu lunches. The company opened its fifth office this year.

4.Apptentive

Technology, Seattle

CEO: Robi Ganguly

The company uses Donut, a Slack application that helps connect employees in different offices across the country. One rule: Work talk is prohibited. Company executives say they “prioritize smart decisions made quickly over perfect decisions made slowly.”

5.Hanson Consulting Group

Consulting, Kirkland

CEO: Amy Hanson

Kudos boards publicly recognize workers for exceptional performance and end-of-year recognition includes employee of the year and the superhero award. Spot Awards often involve gift cards and time off.

6. Amplify Consulting Partners

Consulting, Bellevue

CEO: Dave Cour

Weekly meditations are a Hallmark of this company. Employees participate in the “Amplify You” program, which awards $1,000 per year for whatever “amplifies” them. Company executives say they work hard to “empower” workers.

7.Logic20/20

Consulting, Seattle

CEO: Christian O’Meara

After hosting happy hours and barbecues via Zoom during the height of the pandemic, the company is transitioning back to a mix of virtual and in-person celebrations. Logic20/20 executives reward employees by sending them snack boxes, swag and crafts directly to their homes.

8.Add3

Advertising, PR, marketing, Seattle

CEO: Paul Uhlir

It’s not unusual to see pets in the workplace at this company. Monthly team outings include happy hours, bowling, concerts and dinners. Impromptu staff meals also occur on a regular basis.

9.Birch Equipment Rental and Sales Inc.

Construction, Bellingham

CEO: Sarah Rothenbuhler

Employee outings include visits to Sporting events and entertainment venues along with happy hours. Impromptu, in-store lunches are also on the menu. The company donates more than $250,000 annually to local nonprofits.

10. Impel Pharmaceuticals

Life sciences, Seattle

Chairman and CEO: Adrian Adams

Impel’s corporate headquarters are based in Devon, Pa., but many top executives are located in Seattle. Virtual team-building activities include an espionage Spy game via Zoom, semi-annual fitness challenges and virtual “town hall” meetings.

11. Newfront

Employee benefits insurance brokerage, Seattle

CEO: Spike Lipkin

Based in San Francisco, the firm maintains an office in downtown Seattle. A play committee coordinates non-work-related events and activities, and all employees are allowed to take a paid mental health day.

12.AIM Consulting

Consulting, Seattle

Vice President: Mike Mallahan

“Walking Wednesdays” and regular yoga exercise sessions that can be joined remotely are just two of the perks at AIM Consulting. The company also hosts a “Support Without Stigma” employee resource group to provide a supportive environment.

13. Esper

Technology, Bellevue

CEO: Yadhu Gopalan

Monthly employee events include hikes and happy hours and the Esper Andi Awards recognize employees every quarter for topnotch performance. Company executives say the culture is “in constant evolution.”

14. FlowPlay

Game developer, Seattle

President: Derrick Morton

During the height of the pandemic, the company sent employees a 30-day supply of freeze-dried meals and also gave them a stipend to equip their home offices. Although FlowPlay allows employees to work remotely full time, more than 60% have chosen to work in an office twice a week.

15. The Partners Group

Insurance, Renton

CEO: Rod Cruickshank

Portland-based Partners hosts year-round wellness challenges, cultural activities and happy hours for employees. A recent Volunteer outing involved working with Everett Public Schools.

16.Cook Solutions Group

Security systems, Kent

CEO: Brian Cook

Employees compete in a step challenge, hold paper airplane contests and enjoy an annual Halloween costume party. The annual Tech Appreciation Week features customers giving awards to company technicians.

17.Prime 8 Consulting

Consulting, Bellevue

Co-CEO: Nicolette Sharp

During Watercooler Wednesdays, employees virtually drop in and have a chance to with a $50 Amazon gift card and participate in interactive quizzes and brain teasers. Interactive team channels feature a wide range of interests, including adventure, food and pets. “There are a channel and a community for everyone,” company executives say.

18. Pillar Properties

Real estate, Seattle

Chairman: Cole Wright

In addition to quarterly events, the recognition committee regularly surprises team members. On National Popcorn Lover’s Day this year, the committee “popped” by every property and surprised the team with a variety of popcorn treats.

19. Pivotal Commware

Telecommunications, Kirkland

CEO: Brian Deutsch

Pivotal invests in ongoing opportunities for employee training and career growth, free gym memberships, and free snacks and drinks. Executives say they “have an innovative and collaborative culture where every employee can have a direct impact on product development.”

20. Carney Badley Spellman PS

Legal, Seattle

COO: Jamie Alu

The law firm holds “Mariner Days” complete with a buffet for employees and their families prior to the game. Employees’ families are also invited to a company picnic to play kickball and other fun activities. Weekly happy hours often involve watching sports or listening to music.

21. RedCloud Consulting

Consulting, Bellevue

Managing Partners: Brett Clifton and Brett Alston

The company says it “encourages a culture of cohesion” through regularly scheduled team events and happy hours. Annual employee events include a summer barbecue and wine tasting, bowling, golf and Matinee movie days.

22.Brighton Jones

Financial services, Seattle

CEO: Jon Jones

This company “loves to balance hard work with having fun.” The employee-led fun committee works on “getting Silly and shaking up the workday” with events such as “Waffle Wednesdays” and “Fido Fridays.”

23.Lifetime Home Services

Construction, Snohomish

Owner: Dwight Miller

Executives often cook breakfast, regularly provide employees with lunches and gifts, and hold quarterly themed company parties.

24.Seattle Coffee Gear

Retail, Lynnwood

CEO: Mike Atkinson

Team-building activities include hikes, Bowling night, dinners and regular barbecues. Pets are welcome and, as you might expect at a coffee equipment purveyor, employees are treated to all the free java they want and a significant discount on coffee equipment.

25.Coinme

Financial services, Seattle

CEO: Neil Bergquist

“Riddle Me Wednesday,” trivia games over Slack channels, and holiday bashes help relieve stress and promote fun. In response to the pandemic, the company increased its parental leave to eight weeks and added five days of sick leave.

26.Gaspar’s Construction

Construction, Seattle

President: Sarah Henry

The Golden Hammer is voted on and awarded annually in several categories: Most Innovative, Team Player of the Year, Creative Solutions, Customer Service and MVP. The Problem Solver Award is given monthly.

27. BioLIfe Solutions, Inc.

Life sciences/biotechnology, Bothell

CEO: Mike Rice

Employees are given stock in the company when hired and every year thereafter. Team treats include ice cream socials, coffee carts, a summer event and holiday parties.

28. HITT Contracting, Inc.

Construction, Seattle

CEO: Kimberly Roy

The company, whose headquarters are based in Falls Church, Va., also operates an office in Seattle. It offers a concierge service where it coordinates or offers services such as dry cleaning, meal catering, childcare arrangements or automobile services.