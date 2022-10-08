Best college basketball player returning for each Big Ten team this season

Big Ten basketball is among the best if not the best in the entire country. While the SEC dominates football, the Big Ten has always been the Holy Grail of sorts for basketball.

It has a deep history with great coaches like Tom Izzo, Steve Fisher, Tom Davis, and the chair-throwing Bob Knight. Dabble in legendary players creating even better Moments and you know exactly what every college basketball fan loves about the sport.

This year, there are some familiar faces expected to have big roles on their squads as they pursue a Big Ten title and beyond. Different than most years though it seems the teams that have been scrapping the bottom may finally be making some headroom which makes the conference even more competitive.

Here are some of the best returning players from each Big Ten team.