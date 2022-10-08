Best college basketball player returning for each Big Ten team this season

Big Ten basketball is among the best if not the best in the entire country. While the SEC dominates football, the Big Ten has always been the Holy Grail of sorts for basketball.

It has a deep history with great coaches like Tom Izzo, Steve Fisher, Tom Davis, and the chair-throwing Bob Knight. Dabble in legendary players creating even better Moments and you know exactly what every college basketball fan loves about the sport.

This year, there are some familiar faces expected to have big roles on their squads as they pursue a Big Ten title and beyond. Different than most years though it seems the teams that have been scrapping the bottom may finally be making some headroom which makes the conference even more competitive.

Here are some of the best returning players from each Big Ten team.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Pos: Center

Statistics: 18.3 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game, and 1.9 assists per game

Zach Edey

Pos: Center

Statistics: 14.4 points per game, 7.7 rebounds per game, and 1.2 assists per game

Hunter Dickinson

Pos: Center

Statistics: 18.6 points per game, 8.6 rebounds per game, and 2.3 assists per game

Coleman Hawkins

Pos: Forward

Statistics: 5.9 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, and 1.5 assists per game

Zed Key

Pos: Forward

Statistics: 7.8 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, and 0.5 assists per game

Tyler Wahl

Pos: Forward

Statistics: 11.4 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game, and 1.5 assists per game

Malik Hall

Pos: Forward

Statistics: 8.9 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, and 1.1 assists per game

Patrick McCaffery

Pos: Forward

Statistics: 10.5 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game, and 1.6 assists per game

Clifford Omoruyi

Pos: Center

Statistics: 11.9 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game, and 0.4 assists per game

Donna Scott

Pos: Forward

Statistics: 12.6 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, and 1.2 assists per game

Boo Buie

Pos: Guard

Statistics: 14.1 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, and 4.3 assists per game

Jamison Battle

Pos: Forward

Statistics: 17.5 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, and 1.0 assists per game

Derrick Walker

Pos: Forward

Statistics: 9.5 points per game, 6 rebounds per game, and 1.4 assists per game

Jalen Pickett

Pos: Forward

Statistics: 13.3 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, and 4.1 assists per game

