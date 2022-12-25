Best Christmas Day NBA dunks since 2014 (including the Boston Celtics)

With a full slate of tilts on tap to keep us busy when we aren’t ripping open presents and emptying our stockings, the NBA has a jam-packed day of basketball planned for their 2022 schedule of games on Christmas this year. And ahead of the day’s first tipoff on December 25, the NBA put out a video compilation of the best slam dunks in the history of Christmas Day games between last year and 2014.

There are plenty of rim-rattling flushes to keep you busy when you need a short break from family, including some Boston Celtics slams in the Garden — though probably not the one you usually think of when you hear that place’s name.

Take a look at the clip Embedded below to see the NBA’s compilation of Christmas Day dunks over the league’s last eight series of holiday games while we wait for Boston to unleash some new ones on the Mighty Milwaukee Bucks.

