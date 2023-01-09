Best Bets: Jan. 9-15 | Minnesota Monthly
Winter Wonderland
What: Ice Castles
When: Jan. 9-15
Where: Long Lake Regional Park, 1500 Old Highway 8, New Brighton
Explore the ice Caverns maze, zip down the ice slides, enjoy a drink at the polar pub ice bar, cruise the tubing hill, or marvel at the beautiful ice sculptures during a trip to the ice.
Take Off Your Sunday Shoes
What: “Footloose”
When: Through Feb. 4
Where: Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen
This classic musical show has been extended through Feb. 4, so kick-ball-change your way to the theater.
An Artful Outing
What: Public Art Tour
When: Jan. 12-15
Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis
Join this free one-hour tour with a guide as you browse artworks from various cultures and places on the topic “How’s the Weather?”
Mystery With A Meal
What: The Mystery Café’s “Alma Murder (A Killer Class Reunion)”
When: Jan. 14
Where: Majestic Oaks Golf Club, 701 Bunker Lake Blvd. NE, Ham Lake
Enjoy a dinner at this interactive Murder Mystery dinner show themed “Alma Murder: A Killer Class Reunion.”
Soothing Sunday
What: Winter Wellness Fair
When: Jan. 15
Where: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska
Treat yourself to a relaxing Sunday sound bath and massage in the Zen Den, practice Chiropractic movement in a session led by Minnesota Movement, try out acupuncture or snowshoeing, and afterwards buy yourself something nice at the Winter Wellness Market. A variety of events will cycle throughout the day.