Best Bets: Jan. 9-15 | Minnesota Monthly

Winter Wonderland

What: Ice Castles

When: Jan. 9-15

Where: Long Lake Regional Park, 1500 Old Highway 8, New Brighton

Explore the ice Caverns maze, zip down the ice slides, enjoy a drink at the polar pub ice bar, cruise the tubing hill, or marvel at the beautiful ice sculptures during a trip to the ice.

Photo by Dan Norman

Take Off Your Sunday Shoes

What: “Footloose”

When: Through Feb. 4

Where: Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen

This classic musical show has been extended through Feb. 4, so kick-ball-change your way to the theater.

An Artful Outing

What: Public Art Tour

When: Jan. 12-15

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis

Join this free one-hour tour with a guide as you browse artworks from various cultures and places on the topic “How’s the Weather?”

Mystery With A Meal

What: The Mystery Café’s “Alma Murder (A Killer Class Reunion)”

When: Jan. 14

Where: Majestic Oaks Golf Club, 701 Bunker Lake Blvd. NE, Ham Lake

Enjoy a dinner at this interactive Murder Mystery dinner show themed “Alma Murder: A Killer Class Reunion.”

Soothing Sunday

What: Winter Wellness Fair

When: Jan. 15

Where: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska

Treat yourself to a relaxing Sunday sound bath and massage in the Zen Den, practice Chiropractic movement in a session led by Minnesota Movement, try out acupuncture or snowshoeing, and afterwards buy yourself something nice at the Winter Wellness Market. A variety of events will cycle throughout the day.