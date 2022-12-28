Best Bets For Wednesday, Including Magic vs. Pistons (December 28)

NBA Wednesdays offer some of the best games of the week and tonight’s Slate is no different. Among the matchups are three with top-tier stars: Nets vs. Hawks (7:30 pm ET), Lakers vs. Heat (7:30 pm ET) and Nuggets vs. Kings (10 pm ET).

For tonight’s best bets, our crew is targeting a Matchup of two top Rookies and the King’s return to South Beach. Check out their expert Picks and predictions below.

NBA Odds & Picks

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

Pick Over 229 Book DraftKings Tipoff 7 pm ET TV NBA League Pass

Munaf Manji: The Orlando Magic are set to travel to Detroit Tonight on the second leg of their back to back game. There are a few Trends pointing towards points behind scored Tonight in the Motor City.

First, the Magic on the second leg of a back-to-back are 4-1 (80%) to the Over averaging 233 points in those games. Next, the Detroit Pistons have been a cash cow to the Over in their home games.

In fact, the Pistons are 12-4-1 (73.5%) to the Over at home this season. A huge reason for this has been the defensive efficiency rating at home for the Pistons.

According to NBA Advanced Stats, the Pistons have a defensive efficiency rating of (119.9) at home this season which ranks dead last in the entire association. Compare that to the defensive rating on the road (114.0) over the last 10 games for the Pistons, which ranks top 10 in the NBA.

I believe the Over train will continue Tonight in Detroit; I like this total up to 230.5.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat

Pick Lakers +8.5 Book BetMGM Tipoff 7:30 p.m. ET TV NBA TV

Kenny Ducey: The two biggest weaknesses of the Lakers are defense and rebounding, and the Heat have somehow been even worse than LA in those categories.

While the loss of Anthony Davis does nothing to help the Lakers on the defensive end, it seems Thomas Bryant has carried the freight on the glass and can Steal an advantage away from Miami here, particularly with Bam Adebayo on the injury report.

You’re playing with fire here, opting to take a side before the injury reports come out, but I think the wise move here is grabbing the points with the Lakers. We may be doomed if LeBron James sits, but there’s a far greater chance that either Jimmy Butler or Adebayo misses this one.

The Lakers can score the ball, and the Heat really can’t. I think that will shine through here on Wednesday.

