Best bets for Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos and Raiders in NFL’s Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers it’s Sunday. How should you bet on this game — and the other AFC West matchups?

Chiefs game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Chiefs -2.5 Over 48.5 -140 49er +2.5 Under 48.5 +120

Right now, the 49ers have the league’s best defense. As I noted last week, Patrick Mahomes has a great record against the best defense in the league. And considering that San Francisco lost to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6, I have an okay feeling about this game. If the Chiefs’ Offensive line can pull it together and stop Transforming into turnstiles every time they touch the field, I think Kansas City wins this game rather easily. But considering that the team’s Offensive line problems persist, I doubt it will be an easy win.

The spread and Moneyline make sense; this should be a close game. And the Over/Under makes sense as well. I expect the Over to hit, but I could see this being a defensive game.

Chiefs (-2.5), Over 48.5, Chiefs Moneyline

Las Vegas Raiders game lines



Team Spread Total Moneyline Texans +7 Over 46 +265 Raiders -7 Under 46 -320

The Raiders didn’t disappoint their fans for a week! It’s a miracle! Oh, wait… it was their bye week. nevermind…

Anyway… they should win this week. The Houston Texans are coming off their bye week as well, but they’re clearly the Worse team. Both teams play their opponents really close. It’s going to be a matter of which team wants the higher draft pick — because both of these teams will finish in the bottom 10.

Texans (+7), Under 46, Raiders Moneyline

Denver Broncos game lines



Team Spread Total Moneyline Jets +1 Over 38.5 +100 Broncos -1 Under 38.5 -120

The New York Jets have a real case for being the AFC’s third-best team. The Broncos just suck. The Denver defense is good, but the team has absolutely zero offense to speak of. Even if it’s only by a point, the fact that the Jets are underdogs is asinine. Their roster includes the favorites for both offensive and defensive rookie of the year: Breece Hall and Sauce Gardner. The Jets should win this one.

Jets (+1), Over 38.5, Jets Moneyline

Los Angeles Chargers game lines



Team Spread Total Moneyline Seahawks +5 Over 50.5 +185 Chargers -5 Under 50.5 -120

Geno Smith is an MVP candidate in 2022. Someone should go get Satan some snow blowers. Also, the Chargers are still injured to death. The spread on this game makes no sense to me. Kenneth Walker III is an Offensive Rookie of the year candidate. The Seattle Seahawks are a massive surprise. So why are the Chargers — who Barely beat the Broncos — favored by five points in this game?

Seahawks (+5), Under 50.5, Seahawks Moneyline

In 2022, the NFL’s landscape is very weird. Over the first six weeks of the season, there’s been a lot of bad football. Betting is just as difficult as ever.

So remember: always bet responsibly.