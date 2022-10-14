Best Bets for Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos and Raiders in NFL’s Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead on Sunday. How should you bet on this game — and the other AFC West matchup?

Chiefs game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Bills -2.5 Over 54 -145 Chiefs +2.5 Under 54 +125

For the first time in his career — including the Playoffs — Patrick Mahomes is a home underdog. Disregarding the fact that is an insane stat, how does this figure into the game? Well, here’s another fun one for you. Patrick Mahomes is now 7-1 when playing against the league’s No. 1 scoring defense, with 18 touchdowns to eight interceptions. I don’t think, however, that this means the game will be like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Matchup earlier this season. The Buffalo Bills have an amazing offense and defense. This will be a very close, very high-scoring game. It’s actually very hard for me to pick a Moneyline here, because it’s hugely dependent on whether or not Trey Smith plays. According to our own Pete Sweeney, he did practice on Wednesday. So these predictions are based on that report.

Chiefs (+2.5), Over 54, Chiefs Moneyline

Chargers – Broncos game lines



Team Spread Total Moneyline Broncos +5 Over 45.5 +205 Chargers -5 Under 45.5 -245

One thing I learned last week is to stop taking the Over with the Denver Broncos. Their defense is too good and their offense is just that bad. But are the Los Angeles Chargers five points better than the Broncos? I’m not sure about that. They are better, though — that much I’m sure of. The Chargers are still very beat-up at every position. But so are the Broncos. This is what I like to call an Injury Bowl. Which team will overcome its injuries?

Broncos (+5), Under 45.5, Chargers Moneyline

Raiders game lines

The Las Vegas Raiders have a bye in Week 6.

Even now — five weeks into the season — betting is as complicated as ever. We’ll see how things pan out.

As always, bet responsibly.