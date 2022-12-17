Best bets for Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos and Raiders in NFL’s Week 14

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. How should you bet on this game — and the rest of the AFC West matchups?

Chiefs game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Chiefs -14 Over 49.5 -950 Texans 14 Under 49.5 650

Last Sunday’s 34-28 win over Denver was way too close for comfort. The team stepped off the gas and let Denver get back in the game. I mean… up 27-0 and you let the game end 34-28? Really? A 28-7 run? Come on!

Anyway, the Texans had a surprising game on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The game was 23-20 heading into the final drive of the game. But then the Cowboys went 98 yards for a game-sealing touchdown. I believe this game was more of a result of the Cowboys’ inconsistency rather than the Texans showing a glimpse of being even passable as an NFL team.

So how should you bet on the Chiefs playing the Texans in Houston?

The Chiefs will win — of that much, I am certain of. So the Moneyline is essentially a lock. But I don’t think the spread is a lock. The Chiefs have shown a tendency to get ultra-conservative when they’re up by a large margin. And I think they will get up big early. So I would actually take the Texans +14.

As for the game total… I made a mistake last week betting on a low-scoring game. And the Texans’ defense is nowhere near as good as the Broncos’. Take the Over.

Texans (+14), Over 49.5, Chiefs Moneyline

Las Vegas Raiders game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Patriots -1 Over 44 -110 Raiders 1 Under 44 -110

The Raiders are just poor souls who want a win. They try so hard — only to fail from their own mistakes. Losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the way they did was an absolute embarrassment. I mean… even I was embarrassed for them.

And the New England Patriots are playoff contenders right now. While I doubt they’ll make a deep run — or even make it out of the Wild Card — they are better than the Raiders.

Patriots (-1), Over 44, Patriots Moneyline

Denver Broncos game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Cardinals 3 Over 36 130 Broncos -3 Under 36 -150

Do not bet on this game! I repeat: do not bet on this game!

Both starting quarterbacks are injured. The Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray is out for the season, while the Denver’s Russell Wilson is concussed. But if you must, here’s my prediction.

Cardinals (+3), Under 36, Cardinals Moneyline

Los Angeles Chargers game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Titans 3 Over 47 130 Chargers -3 Under 47 -150

Derrick Henry vs. Austin Ekeler. They’re two very, very good running backs. But unfortunately for the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles also has a passing game. They don’t have to rely on one player to carry the entire team. The Chargers are pushing for the Playoffs right now. So I have to bet that they’ll be playing angrily.

Chargers (-3), Over 47, Chargers Moneyline

The Chiefs are playing to secure the AFC West. If they beat the Texans, they’re in the Playoffs with at least one home game. It’s that simple. And I believe they’ll get it done. Like I said a week ago: 14-3 and the No. 1 seed

As always… Bet responsibly.