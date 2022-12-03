Best bets for Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos and Raiders in NFL’s Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 3:25 pm on Sunday. How should you bet on that game — and the other AFC West matchups this weekend?

Chiefs game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Chiefs -1.5 Over 53 -130 Bengals 1.5 Under 53 110

Ugh. I hate Bengals Week.

I hate the Bengals — especially considering that the Chiefs haven’t beaten them in Cincinnati since September of 1984. But this time it’s a Revenge game. Patrick Mahomes will not let the same thing that happened in January happen again.

The spread here makes sense; it’ll be a very tight game. The Over/Under makes sense, too. I expect the Over to hit because both of these offenses are elite. But it’s entirely possible that neither offense shows up because the defenses are prepared so well. This is a 2021 AFC Championship game rematch. Both teams want to win.

I badly want the Chiefs to win this game — but with both teams having something to prove, I can’t confidently say they will.

Chiefs (-1.5), Over 53, Chiefs Moneyline

Denver Broncos game lines



Team Spread Total Moneyline Broncos 8.5 Over 38.5 300 Ravens -8.5 Under 38.5 -385

Are we still going to act like the Baltimore Ravens are good? The AFC North is essentially the Bengals’ to lose at this point. Baltimore struggled against the Carolina Panthers and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Broncos are not guaranteed to lose. This Denver team is bottom of the barrel — but its defense is incredible. I would be surprised if this game reaches 29 points — let alone 39. And the Ravens are absolutely not winning by nine points — not with that offense.

Broncos (+8.5), Under 38.5, Ravens Moneyline

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game lines



Team Spread Total Moneyline Chargers -1.5 Over 50.5 -120 Raiders 1.5 Under 50.5 100

A battle for the ages!

The injured-to-hell Chargers are facing the better-than-their-record Raiders — but there’s a catch: running back Josh Jacobs may not play!

If Jacobs doesn’t suit up, the Raiders’ only weapon will be Davante Adams; their running game will be solely through Ameer Abdullah. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is slowly getting its weapons back. Realistically, the Chargers should win this game. But Las Vegas is getting better. Don’t count the Raiders completely out yet.

Chargers (-1.5), Under 50.5, Chargers Moneyline

The Kansas City-Cincinnati Matchup will be incredibly important in how the AFC lays out. If the Chiefs win, they’ll still control their own Destiny to land the No. 1 seed But if they lose, the Bengals control their own destiny in the AFC North. Both teams want to win. The Chiefs need to win.

As always… bet responsibly.