Best available players, where they’re leaning

A number of College football’s best players this season are looking for new opportunities in the transfer portal, including dozens of high-profile names who are considered needle-movers ahead of next week’s Early Signing Period. The 2023 cycle for the transfer Portal is unlike anything yet seen, with a window of Dec. 5 through Jan. 19 for FBS athletes.

Earlier this week, 247Sports transferred Portal Insider Chris Hummer shared the latest on what he’s heard surrounding the recruitment of the nation’s best available players, including several quarterbacks. We’ll dive into more of that information here.

Eligible players who can enter before the window closes include FCS players, grad transfers, and those whose head coaches were fired. Quarterbacks, wide receivers, foundational pieces along the Offensive and defensive lines — all of the above are available ahead of the Bowl season. Players who enter the Portal are allowed to return to school. During last year’s cycle, reportedly 30% of players who entered the Portal found new homes.

As of Sunday, here are the 10 highest-rated players on the market according to our 247Sports Transfer Portal rankings and the latest intel on possible landing spots.