Best available players nearing spring semester start
1. Dante Cephas, WR, Kent State
Overall transfer rank: Well. 25
Cephas told 247Sports he wants to be enrolled at a school in January. ESPN’s Pete Thamel recently reported that Pittsburgh has emerged as the expected landing spot for the portal’s best available player. Cephas signed with Kent State in the 2019 class and had a breakout season in 2021 when he caught 82 passes for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns. This season, he followed it up with 48 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns.
2. Gilbert Edmond, Edge, South Carolina
Overall transfer rank: Well. 38
One of a couple starting pass rushers for the Gamecocks to enter the transfer Portal this cycle, Edmond recently recapped a visit to Florida State, where he could join former South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell. Florida and LSU are also reportedly involved with Edmond, who is coming off his best season at South Carolina. He told Noles247 that he expects to be enrolled somewhere by the spring semester.
3. Brennan Armstrong, QB, Virginia
Overall transfer rank: Well. 44
Armstrong Trends to NC State in his current 247Sports Crystal Ball. National Reporter Chris Hummer projects Armstrong to the Wolfpack. Auburn, NC State and Oklahoma State all court Armstrong’s services, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. NC State seeks a replacement for quarterback Devin Learywho transferred to Kentucky.
Armstrong, a 9,000-yard career passer at the Collegiate level, is a Graduate transfer. Armstrong threw for 2,210 yards and seven touchdowns against 12 interceptions this season for the Cavaliers, who played just 10 games on the schedule. Armstrong took a step back after head Coach Bronco Mendenhall retired, which led to Offensive Coordinator Robert Anae departing for Syracuse.
4. Dont’e Thornton, WR, Oregon
Overall transfer rank: Well. 49
Thornton was reportedly “impressed” by a recent visit to Arkansas. The Razorbacks are believed to be one of several teams in the mix. As Duck Territory detailed, Thornton was a highly touted four-star WR in the class of 2021, ranking as the 57th best player in the country. He started his career alongside fellow wide receiver Troy Franklin. Thornton played sparingly as a freshman, just four games, but played in 11 games of the 2022 season. In the season’s final four games, Thornton caught nine passes for 237 yards and one touchdown. Against Utah Nov. 19, Thornton turned in the best performance of his Oregon career, catching four passes for 151 yards.
5. Duce Chestnut, S, Syracuse
6. Matt Lee, OT, UCF
Overall transfer rank: Well. 68
The portal’s best available Offensive lineman, Matt Lee is visiting Miami this weekend. Lee recently visited Oklahoma. Per Inside The U, the three-year starter with the Knights and Orlando native has played nearly 2800 snaps over the course of his career and was excellent in 2022, earning a 90.6 pass blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus. Lee didn’t allow a sack or a quarterback hit either, per PFF, and was also a highly efficient run blocker with an 80.6 grade in that regard.
7. Arland Bruce, WR, Iowa
Overall transfer rank: Well. 91
Bruce was the second Iowa wide receiver who entered the Portal last month, joining former four-star Keagan Johnson. Bruce, who has been one of Iowa’s primary wide receivers through the past two years, finished this season with 19 receptions totaling 187 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball 12 times for 47 yards and a touchdown. Iowa’s offense took steps back in 2022 and it was a struggle to get anything going, especially through the air.
8. Davon Sears, DL, Texas State
Overall transfer rank: Well. 94
Sears is reportedly ready to announce his decision in the coming days after a visit to Tennessee, among others. He’s one of two coveted pass rushers at Texas State in the Portal who is garnering a slew of Power Five interest. Per GoVols247, the 6-foot-2, 290-pounder recently posted on his Twitter account that he’s “committing on the 9th,” which is Monday. After two visits this week, Sears said he doesn’t have a favorite in mind just yet among his three frontrunners. The The redshirt sophomore was a regular contributor this fall for the Bobcats.
9. Levi Bell, DL, Texas State
Overall transfer rank: Well. 109
One of the portal’s possible Hidden gems, according to Hummer, Bell is a converted linebacker and former Louisiana Tech transfer who dominated this season up front for Texas State. The Bobcats noticed Bell right away because he is from nearby Cedar Park, Texas. They saw that Bell had 13 pressures in just four games — a rare pressure rate from the inside — and they saw him flash in Louisiana Tech’s season opener against Mississippi State. That game showed Texas State Director of Player Personnel Connor Anderson that Bell could hold up against the best competition.
“The first thing that stands out about Levi is his motor,” Anderson said in an interview with 247Sports. “He’s non-stop. There were even a few plays against Mississippi State against a first-round left tackle (Charles Cross), where they might have him on the ground, but he just gets up and keeps going. Every play is the exact same speed.”
10. Malik Hornsby, QB, Arkansas
Overall transfer rank: Well. 114
Hornsby was a four-star recruit in the 2020 cycle. But he logged just 59 plays in three seasons during his time in Fayetteville behind KJ Jefferson. This season, Hornby went 13-of-27 for 268 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. They rushed for 172 yards on 31 carries. Before the season, Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman detailed his approach to having Hornsby play multiple positions to utilize his athleticism. This resulted in Hornsby catching two passes this fall.
11. Abdul Janneh, WR, Duquesne
Overall transfer rank: Well. 119
This 6-foot 3-inch, 180-pound prospect has a chance to elevate his competition after Entering the transfer Portal. The sophomore, who entered during the FCS window, has already landed scholarship offers from UCF, Virginia Tech, Washington State, NC State, Coastal Carolina, and others, per VT Scoop. Janneh led Duquesne with 44 catches for 604 yards and nine touchdowns this season and is one of the highest-ranked pass-catchers still available in January.
12. Damion George, OL, Alabama
Overall transfer rank: Well. 131
Damien George — 6-foot-6, 333-pound Offensive lineman — only played in two games this season, appearing in the first two contests of the year against Utah State and Texas. This comes after he plaid in 12 games during the 2021 campaign, including three starts. George started at right tackle in Alabama‘s final regular-season games against New Mexico State, Arkansas and Auburn. Elsewhere, in the right system, George should be a Day 1 starter.
13. Ish Harris, LB, Texas A&M
Overall transfer rank: Well. 133
Harris entered the Portal in early December after not playing a snap this season for the Aggies. Per GigEm247, Harris was rated as a four-star prospect per 247Sports as the 53rd-best prospect statewide in the Aggies’ 2022 recruiting class. As a senior in high school, Harris recorded 57 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in 10 contests. However, like most small-town phenoms, he also got in extensive work on the Offensive side of the ball, rushing for 857 yards and 14 touchdowns and adding 19 catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns. As a junior, he was named the Texas District 4-3A DI Offensive MVP with 1,788 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing. They also played basketball and ran track.
14. Spencer Sanders, QB, Oklahoma State
Overall transfer rank: Well. 134
Sanders entered the Portal in December after four seasons as Mike Gundy’s starter in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and latest indications suggest the ex-Cowboys signal-caller may be SEC bound. Pete Thamel reported Monday on College GameDay that Auburn and Ole Miss have expressed interest in Sanders, who guided Oklahoma State to 12 wins and a Big 12 Championship Game appearance during the 2021 season. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Sanders started for the Cowboys each of the last four seasons. He has thrown for 9,553 yards in his career to go along with 67 touchdowns, but those numbers came with inconsistent play. Turnovers were an issue — especially early in his Cowboy career — a Sanders committed 40 interceptions during his Oklahoma State.
15. John Paul Richardson, WR, Oklahoma State (No. 151 overall)
16. Truman JonesEdge, Harvard (No. 157 overall)
17. Marquis Robinson, DL, Auburn (Well. 165 overall)
18. Kyle Williams, WR, UNLV (No. 184 overall)
19. Hank BachmeierQB, Boise State (No. 189 overall)
20. Decoldest CrawfordWR, Nebraska (No. 191 overall)
Boise State’s starting quarterback this season for the first month, Bachmeier entered the Portal in September. Bachmeier was in the middle of his fourth season with the Broncos, having up and down performances through four games. This came on the heels of the school firing Offensive Coordinator Tim Plow after a loss to UTEP. Through four games, Bachmeier had completed 54.3% of his passes for 497 yards and six touchdowns to three interceptions. In four seasons (29 games) with Boise State, Bachmeier totaled 6,605 yards for 41 touchdowns to 19 interceptions and a 61.5% completion rate.
Chris Hummer, Dean Straka and Cameron Salerno contributed to this report.