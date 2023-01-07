Best available players nearing spring semester start

Overall transfer rank: Well. 109

One of the portal’s possible Hidden gems, according to Hummer, Bell is a converted linebacker and former Louisiana Tech transfer who dominated this season up front for Texas State. The Bobcats noticed Bell right away because he is from nearby Cedar Park, Texas. They saw that Bell had 13 pressures in just four games — a rare pressure rate from the inside — and they saw him flash in Louisiana Tech’s season opener against Mississippi State. That game showed Texas State Director of Player Personnel Connor Anderson that Bell could hold up against the best competition.

“The first thing that stands out about Levi is his motor,” Anderson said in an interview with 247Sports. “He’s non-stop. There were even a few plays against Mississippi State against a first-round left tackle (Charles Cross), where they might have him on the ground, but he just gets up and keeps going. Every play is the exact same speed.”