Best Actor: Penny Sterling | Best of Rochester

Comedian Penny Sterling rehearses “Someone No One Can See,” a show with PUSH Physical Theater that explores a turning point in her early life.

Penny Sterling, who calls herself a “storyteller,” “comedian,” and “dad” and proclaims her “penis to be the least interesting part of me,” is something of a late-bloomer. She burst onto the local performing arts scene in 2016 with “A Spy in the House of Men: A One-Woman Show With Balls,” in which she recounted her decades-long journey of transitioning from a man to a woman. The show played to sold-out audiences here before hitting the road, where critics around the country praised Sterling’s gut-wrenching authenticity and comedic timing. Sterling has since kept busy churning out work that centers on her experiences as a trans woman, including “Someone No One Can See,” a piece she wrote and performed last year at Blackfriars Theater in Collaboration with Dancers from PUSH Physical Theatre.

Finalists: Che Holloway | Alex Hunter | Esther Winter