Best 3-point shooters at the start of the season
If Pokemon Home isn’t compatible with Pokemon Scarlet/Violet out the gate, what is even the point of it?
The game of basketball has evolved greatly over the past decade with 3-point shooting becoming essential to the game. Although there are many great 3-point shooters around the league these days, there are only a few truly exceptional shooters — the ones that you can count on to consistently nail a basket from deep range. With the release of NBA 2K23 this past week, let’s take a look at the best 3-point shooters in this year’s game.
- Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) PG/SG – 99 3PT / 96 OVR
- Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) PF/SF – 88 3PT / 96 OVR
- Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) SG/SF – 88 3PT / 83 OVR
- Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies) – SF/SG – 88 3PT / 83 OVR
- Luke Kennard (Los Angeles Clippers) SG/SF – 88 3PT / 76 OVR
- Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) PG/SF – 87 3PT / 95 OVR
- Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) SG/PG – 87 3PT / 91 OVR
- Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets) SF/SG.- 87 3PT / 76 OVR
- Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) PF/SF – 87 3PT / 93 OVR
- Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) PG – 86 3PT / 90 OVR
Seeing Steph’s name atop the list shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. He’s the NBA all-time leader in 3-pointers with a 42.8% career shooting percentage from beyond the arc. His did dip a bit last year as he made 285 3-point shots on 750 attempts (38%).
Interestingly, it was Luke Kennard and Desmond Bane who led the league in 3-point percentage with 44.9% and 43.6%, respectively. Both players are among the top five 3-point shooters in NBA 2K23 with both Sporting an 88 3PT rating. Bane has the advantage overall, however. Both players are still young, having only played in the league for two seasons, but they are consistent from beyond the arc and should only continue to improve as their careers progress.
Kevin Durant, who checks in with a 96 overall rating in NBA 2K23 (the same as Stephen Curry), has a solid 88 3PT shooting. It’s the same rating as Klay Thompson, the other half of the Splash Brothers.
Some other notable names on the list include Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum and Trae Young. All four of these players are under the age of 25 and also among the top-rated overall players in the game. So if you’re starting a franchise in MyNBA, these may be players you want to target.
It’s worth noting that 2K does update player ratings as the season progresses, so these ratings could change.