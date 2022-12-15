Beschorner Steps Down As UW-Eau Claire Head Football Coach

**Release courtesy of UW-Eau Claire Sports Information

EAU CLAIRE, Wis.

–University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Athletic Director Dan Schumacher announced Wednesday (Dec. 14) that Head Football Coach Wesley Beschorner has stepped down from his position after four years leading the Blugolds.

Beschorner has taken a position as Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator at the University of Sioux Falls, an NCAA Division II program.

“I want to thank the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire — most importantly, our players and staff, and the surrounding community for everything that they’ve ever done for me and my family,” Beschorner said. “I want to thank Dan Schumacher and Chancellor Schmidt for the wonderful opportunity. And lastly, I want to thank my beautiful wife and three great boys for their Endless support the last few years.”

Beschorner was hired as the 17th head football Coach at UW-Eau Claire in February of 2019. The Blugolds went 8-22 overall and 3-18 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in three seasons with the Lohrville, Iowa, native. Beschorner guided the program through the 2020 season which was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank Coach Beschorner for his commitment to Blugold Football, the mission of the University and to the student-athletes,” Schumacher said. “He represented the University with class and we are especially grateful for his Tireless work to bring great student-athletes to the football program. I wish great success to Coach Beschorner, his wife Kiki and the three boys in this next step in his coaching career .”

Beschorner’s opening season in 2019 featured a historic 21-19 upset of sixth-ranked St. Thomas, the program’s first-ever win over the Tommies.

Beschorner’s Blugolds produced more than 20 points per game in each of his final two seasons. They averaged 330.2 yards per game in the 2022 season and 376.8 yards per game in 2021. The Blugolds had their best yardage totals since 2015 when they racked up 3,775 yards in 2021 and 3,302 yards in 2022. Running back Austin Belot set a new single- game Blugolds record with 365 rushing yards in a win over Luther to open the 2021 season.

Under Beschorner’s guidance, UW-Eau Claire produced two All-Americans. Belot earned second-team status from the American Football Coaches Association in 2021, and linebacker Sam Romanski was a d3football.com second-team selection in 2019. The Blugolds had four first-team All-WIAC honorees in Beschorner’s tenure.

UW-Eau Claire went 2-8 overall and 1-6 in the WIAC in 2022.

Michael McHugh will lead the UW-Eau Claire program as Interim Head Coach. McHugh has served as the Blugolds’ offensive line coach, run game coordinator and recruiting coordinator for seven years.

A national search for the program’s next head coach will begin immediately.

# # # # #