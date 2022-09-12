Berrien Springs unveils $20M Performing arts, athletics facilities on high school campus

One local public school has completed a much-needed addition to its campus.

Berrien Springs Public Schools Unveiled its nearly $20 million Arts and Athletic Center with a two-day celebration featuring tours, a jazz band performance and ribbon cutting ceremony. The 72,000-plus square foot facility features a 750-seat performance arts theater, a Gymnasium with a tournament court as well as three practice courts, band and choir practice rooms, space for wrestling and cheer practice, Locker rooms, a fitness/weightlifting center , additional classrooms and more.

Prior to the new facilities, choir students go to the middle school for class, band students used the cafeteria and athletes would be forced to have practices late at night or early in the morning due to lack of space.

The project, along with the football field upgrades, were part of a master plan completed in 2016. Voters approved this project via a $19.73 million bond approved by Voters in 2018. Now, Berrien Springs has a state-of-the-art facility with room for everyone, and then some.

“We’ve not only built the facility to meet the current need but to try to anticipate future needs,” said Superintendent David Eichberg. “The hope was that we were good stewards with the money that we were given by the community. We invested that money well, not only for today but the future. The facility is built to hopefully address future needs and future growth in the district.”

Students, teachers, coaches and administrators alike have been thrilled with the finished product.

“I smile every time I walk in the door,” said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Thomas Bruce. “Each of these rooms are Incredible in themselves.”

Choir Director Carrie VanDenburgh said she has already noticed a difference in her choir’s sound.

“Every day as we are singing in the new choir room, I am hearing new things within my choir,” VanDenbergh said. “I can pick out Voices a lot easier, I can pick out bad vowels a lot easier. I love it. The growth that I think we are going to see in the program is going to be amazing.”

Volleyball Coach Emily Laukus said they can fit four volleyball nets in the space, and will have both Varsity and JV events at the same time at a tournament next month.

“We’re really excited,” Laukus said. “We’re going to have a packed house in here.”

Band Director Kelly Rosselit said she had the opportunity to tour the facility over the summer and was blown away.

“Some of the technology we get to use is out of this world,” Rosselit said. “We have microphones in the ceiling, so we can playback and record at the same time. It’s really a neat function. … I absolutely love the space. The old space we were crammed like sardines. Now, we have so much space to fill up the sound and just move around. It’s wonderful.”

The first concert in the new Auditorium will be Oct. 24 for the choir Fall concert. The volleyball team hosts its first match in the new gym against Brandywine on Thursday.

By Ryan Yuenger

