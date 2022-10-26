Bernardo Scores Twice To Topple Tufts in Women’s Soccer

Next Game: Wesleyan University 10/29/2022 | 12:00 PM October 29 (Sat) / 12:00 PM Wesleyan University History

MEDFORD, Mass. – Samaya Bernardo scored both goals for the Bowdoin Women’s soccer team to conclude the regular season with a key 2-0 win over Tufts University on Tuesday afternoon.

With the win, the Polar Bears (10-4-1, 5-4-1 NESCAC) secure the third seed for the upcoming NESCAC Tournament that will begin with quarterfinals on Saturday, October 29. Bowdoin will host a quarterfinal game for the first time since 2015 and will battle sixth-seeded Wesleyan (7-4-4, 4-3-3 NESCAC) at noon. The Jumbos end the regular season at 9-4-2 (4-4-2 NESCAC).

Game Highlights

The Polar Bears dominated possession in the opening half, allowing zero shots on goal and no corner kicks.

Bowdoin got on the board in the 33 rd minute as Stephanie Christianson set up Bernardo from the right side of the box. Bernardo took a touch and fired a shot into the top right corner.

Rylie McLaren broke loose in the 70sth minute and lofted a pass from the right side of the box to Bernardo for a one-timer to the far side.

By the Numbers

Bowdoin outshot the Jumbos by a 13-9 margin and allowed just one shot on goal.

The Polar Bears held a 6-1 edge in corner kicks.

Alex Arndt made one stop for the shutout.

made one stop for the shutout. Hayley Bernstein made two stops for the Jumbos.

