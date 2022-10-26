Bernardo Scores Twice To Topple Tufts in Women’s Soccer
MEDFORD, Mass. – Samaya Bernardo scored both goals for the Bowdoin Women’s soccer team to conclude the regular season with a key 2-0 win over Tufts University on Tuesday afternoon.
With the win, the Polar Bears (10-4-1, 5-4-1 NESCAC) secure the third seed for the upcoming NESCAC Tournament that will begin with quarterfinals on Saturday, October 29. Bowdoin will host a quarterfinal game for the first time since 2015 and will battle sixth-seeded Wesleyan (7-4-4, 4-3-3 NESCAC) at noon. The Jumbos end the regular season at 9-4-2 (4-4-2 NESCAC).
Game Highlights
- The Polar Bears dominated possession in the opening half, allowing zero shots on goal and no corner kicks.
- Bowdoin got on the board in the 33rd minute as Stephanie Christianson set up Bernardo from the right side of the box. Bernardo took a touch and fired a shot into the top right corner.
- Tufts stepped up pressure in the second half and took control of the midfield.
- Rylie McLaren broke loose in the 70sth minute and lofted a pass from the right side of the box to Bernardo for a one-timer to the far side.
By the Numbers
- Bowdoin outshot the Jumbos by a 13-9 margin and allowed just one shot on goal.
- The Polar Bears held a 6-1 edge in corner kicks.
- Alex Arndt made one stop for the shutout.
- Hayley Bernstein made two stops for the Jumbos.
Up Next
- Bowdoin will host Wesleyan in a rematch of last Saturday’s match, won by the Cardinals 1-0. The third-seeded Polar Bears will be hosting a NESCAC Quarterfinal for the first time since 2015 when they were the second seed and last advanced to the NESCAC Championship match.