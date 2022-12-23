Berkeley Prep tab Sarah Kirkwood Reiss as new head volleyball Coach

TAMPA, Fla.– A former Tampa volleyball great will be taking over one of Hillsborough County’s top programs.

Former Plant High School/University of Virginia standout Sarah Kirkwood Reiss has been named the new head volleyball coach per a press release made by the school. Down below is the press release provided.

