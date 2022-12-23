Berkeley Prep tab Sarah Kirkwood Reiss as new head volleyball Coach

TAMPA, Fla.– A former Tampa volleyball great will be taking over one of Hillsborough County’s top programs.

Former Plant High School/University of Virginia standout Sarah Kirkwood Reiss has been named the new head volleyball coach per a press release made by the school. Down below is the press release provided.

“Berkeley Preparatory School is pleased to announce the hiring of a new head coach for varsity girls volleyball. Sarah Kirkwood Reiss graduated from Plant High School in 2004, winning state titles in 2001, 2002, and 2003. In addition, Coach Reiss was named Florida Gatorade Player of the Year her senior year.

A 2008 Graduate of the University of Virginia (UVA) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Cognitive science and a pre-medicine concentration in neuroscience, Coach Reiss had one of the most outstanding volleyball careers in Cavalier history at outside hitter. She established team records for career kills, kills per set, and service aces, and graduated ranked sixth all-time in hitting percentage and eighth in digs.

During her time at UVA, Coach Reiss racked up numerous accolades. She was an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Honorable Mention All-American as a sophomore and senior, as well as a two-time ESPN the Magazine Academic All-American—including receiving First Team honors her junior year.

A two-year team captain, Coach Reiss was also selected All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) each of her four years and was named the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2004. She was a three-time Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) Player of the Year.

Off the court, Coach Reiss received the Thomas Rodney Crowley, Jr. Scholarship and the Ralph Sampson Scholarship Award. She was also a finalist for the Rhodes Scholarship.

Following graduation, Coach Reiss continued her volleyball career professionally in the Association of Volleyball Professionals and internationally in Italy and Puerto Rico.

Following her professional volleyball career, Coach Reiss earned a Master of Science degree in Commerce with a concentration in Financial Services from UVA in 2010. She earned a law degree from the Cardozo School of Law in New York City, concentrating on Intellectual Property.

Coach Reiss served as a Graduate Assistant at UVA while she pursued her master’s. While in law school, she assumed the role of Associate Head Coach and Head of Recruiting for New York University Volleyball. Coach Reiss transitioned to high school coaching and administration as the Associate Athletic Director and Head Volleyball Coach for The Spence School in New York City, with an undefeated season and state title in her Inaugural year.

Coach Reiss moved with her husband to New Orleans in 2014, where she served as Head Athletic Director for The Academy of the Sacred Heart until she moved back to Tampa in 2018. Upon her return, she accepted the head coaching role at Plant High School for the 2021 season. Coach Reiss was recently named the Tampa Bay Regional 2023 Positive Coaching Alliance Double-Goal Coach Award. At Berkeley, she will take over a girls volleyball team that advanced to the regional quarterfinals this past season.

She is married to Crutcher Reiss, and they have three children, Kirk (7), Peak (5), and Kannon (3).”

The Buccaneers went 15-12 last season, just a year removed from going 24-4 and the school has won a total of 16 state championships. That total is only second to Cardinal Gibbons (20).

