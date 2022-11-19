Berhalter’s big decisions: All of the USMNT coach’s World Cup selection dilemmas

We have a general idea of ​​the USMNT’s Plan A. It’s generally a standard 4-3-3, with Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah ahead of Tyler Adams in midfield, behind one striker and two wingers.

But every team at a World Cup, at some point, has to turn to Plan B. So, what’s Berhalter’s? What can he turn to in a moment of need? When everything goes wrong, what can the Coach do to make it right?

It’s likely not a three-at-the-back system. If it was, we’d most likely have seen Reggie Cannon or James Sands in the squad. So, we’re set to always see a back four considering their absences.

One option is a potential flip of the midfield, with two of Adams, McKennie and Musah playing behind a no. 10. You could have, say, Adams and Musah, behind Reyna or Aaronson, who would have free reign as a No. 10. You’d lose something defensively, but it could be an option that’s employed.

Berhalter could also stick with MMA, but allow McKennie to play in that more attacking role which would open him up for more of those late runs he provides so often with Juventus.

At striker, we have a general idea of ​​what the Plan B is: Wright. Berhalter said as much, saying it was between Wright or Pefok as that more physical, kitchen-sink kind of striker.

It remains to be seen when and how the USMNT are forced to shake things up, but that moment will undoubtedly arrive at some point, as it does for all teams at a World Cup.