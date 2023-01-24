Bergen County Jamboree boys basketball: 2023 bracket, scores

Don Bosco has been chosen the No. 1 seed for the 66th Bergen County Jamboree boys’ basketball tournament.

Ramapo is seeded No. 2 and Defending Champion Bergen Catholic is No. 3 in a 24-team field that was selected and seeded Monday night by the Jamboree Committee. The top eight seeds enjoy first-round byes, while seeds 9 through 24 square off Thursday at the site of the higher seed.

Lodi did not apply to the Jamboree, which meant 20 teams earned automatic bids with a winning percentage of .650 or better, and four teams received at-large bids: Ridgewood, Demarest, Dwight-Englewood and Northern Highlands.

The Round of 16 will be held Saturday, with four games each at Northern Highlands and Tenafly. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Feb. 4 and semifinals for Feb. 11, both at Hackensack, and the Championship will be held Feb. 17 at Fairleigh Dickinson’s Rothman Center in Hackensack.

