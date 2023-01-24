Bergen County Jamboree boys basketball: 2023 bracket, scores

Don Bosco has been chosen the No. 1 seed for the 66th Bergen County Jamboree boys’ basketball tournament.

Ramapo is seeded No. 2 and Defending Champion Bergen Catholic is No. 3 in a 24-team field that was selected and seeded Monday night by the Jamboree Committee. The top eight seeds enjoy first-round byes, while seeds 9 through 24 square off Thursday at the site of the higher seed.

Lodi did not apply to the Jamboree, which meant 20 teams earned automatic bids with a winning percentage of .650 or better, and four teams received at-large bids: Ridgewood, Demarest, Dwight-Englewood and Northern Highlands.

The Round of 16 will be held Saturday, with four games each at Northern Highlands and Tenafly. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Feb. 4 and semifinals for Feb. 11, both at Hackensack, and the Championship will be held Feb. 17 at Fairleigh Dickinson’s Rothman Center in Hackensack.

This file will be updated all tournament long with scores and future schedules. All schedules are subject to change.

First round

Thursday, Jan. 26

(17) Fort Lee at (16) Northern Highlands, 7 p.m

(24) Hasbrouck Heights at (9) Ridgewood, 4 p.m

(20) Lyndhurst at (13) Demarest, 7 p.m

(21) Rutherford at (12) Fair Lawn, 7 p.m

(19) Elmwood Park at (14) Dumont, 7 p.m

(22) Park Ridge at (11) River Dell, 5 p.m

(23) Leonia at (10) St. Mary, 7 p.m

(18) Cresskill at (15) Dwight-Englewood, 7 p.m

Round of 16

Saturday, Jan. 28

At Northern Highlands

10/13 Winner vs. (7) Ramsey, 11 am

15/18 Winner vs. (2) Ramapo, 12:45 p.m

9/24 Winner vs. (8) Pascack Valley, 2:30 p.m

16/17 Winner vs. (1) Don Bosco, 4:15 pm

At Tenafly

12/21 Winner vs. (5) St. Joseph, 11 am

13/20 Winner vs. (4) Teaneck, 12:45 p.m

11/22 Winner vs. (6) Saddle River Day, 2:30 p.m

14/19 Winner vs. (3) Bergen Catholic, 4:15 p.m

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hackensack

Games at 11 am, 12:45 pm, 2:30 pm and 4:15 pm

Semifinals

Saturday, Feb. 11 at Hackensack

1 p.m. and 3 p.m

Final

Friday, Feb. 17 at Fairleigh Dickinson, Hackensack

7 p.m

Seedings

1. Don Bosco

2. Ramapo

3. Bergen Catholic

4. Teaneck

5. Saddle River Day

6. St. Joseph

7. Ramsey

8. Pascack Valley

9. Ridgewood

10. St. Mary

11. River Dell

12. Fair Lawn

13. Demarest

14. Dumont

15. Dwight-Englewood

16. Northern Highlands

17. Fort Lee

18. Cresskill

19. Elmwood Park

20. Lyndhurst

21. Rutherford

22. Park Ridge

23. Leonia

24. Hasbrouck Heights