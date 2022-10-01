Bergen County boys soccer roundups for Sept. 30: Tenafly wins in OT; Lakeland Cruises

Tenafly 2, St. Joseph (Mont.) 1

Felix Quiros Keller netted an extra-time goal to lead Tenafly to a 2-1 win over St. Joseph, in Montvale.

The game-winner came in the first extra-time period.

Kevin Tellez Cano also scored for Tenafly (6-1-2), while Brandon Gizzo made six saves.

St. Joe’s fell to 2-6.

Bergenfield 2, Ridgefield Park 2

Bergenfield and Ridgefield Park played to a 2-2 draw in Ridgefield Park.

Brenno Ornelas de Sousa and Juan Carmona scored for Bergenfield (3-5-2) in the first half to take a 2-1 lead.

Patrick Santiago and Nicholas Ortiz scored for Ridgefield Park.

Lakeland 4, Mahwah 2

Davin Battle, Steven Fenske, John Gurrieri and Betim Zhuta scored to lead Lakeland to a 4-2 win over Mahwah, in Mahwah.

Juan Perez made six saves for Lakeland (4-4-1).

Mahwah fell to 2-6.

Well. 5 Ramsey 1, Demarest 0

Vincent Tredici scored the Sole goal of the game to push Ramsey, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over Demarest, in Demarest.

The goal came in the second half, and Luke Ernst had the assist.

Ramsey improved to 8-1. Demarest fell to 4-3-1.

