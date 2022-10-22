Bergen Catholic NJ football scores Pivotal win over St. Peter’s Prep.

ORADELL – Bergen Catholic took a humongous step towards raising its chances of repeating as a state football champion.

The Crusaders defeated St. Peter’ Prep, 42-27, Saturday afternoon and that dramatically increases their chances of securing home-field advantage against their Hudson County rivals should they face the Marauders again in next month’s Non-Public A semifinals.

“It’s all we talked about all week,” Bergen Catholic Coach Vito Campanile said. “We know this game’s going to happen again in four weeks.”

Sophomore receiver Quincy Porter made all three of his receptions count. He scored touchdowns on first-half catches of 51, 24 and 62 yards to help stake Bergen Catholic (7-1) to a 35-21 halftime lead in this Super Football Conference United Red Division showdown.

“I was pretty open on all of them, but I made the catches,” said the 6-foot-4 Porter, a New Milford resident.

