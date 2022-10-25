Berean hampered by early goals in loss – The Kansan

Warriors end season 7-9-1, lose five Seniors

By Mark Schnabel

Newton People

ELBING — After three goals in the first 8 ½ minutes of play, the Class 4-3-2-1A boys’ soccer regional semifinals at Berean Academy, it looked like a high-scoring affair was in store.

Instead, the defenses took over and Classical School of Wichita-Wichita Central Christian Academy was able to hold on for a 2-1 win.

The Saints improved to 7-10 and played the winner between Independence and El Dorado Thursday in the regional finals.

Berean Academy sophomore Alexander Janzen heads in a goal during play Monday against Classical School of Wichita in Class 4-3-2-1A regional semifinal play in Elbing. The Warriors fell to CSW 2-1 with all three goals scored in the opening minutes. Berean ends the season 7-9-1. Berean Academy sophomore goalkeeper Logan Sweazy stops a shot by Classical School of Wichita during Class 4-3-2-1A regional semifinal play in Elbing. Sweazy had seven saves in a 2-1 Berea loss. Berean Academy senior Alex Zapata defends Classical School of Wichita senior Jordy Dolloff during Class 4-3-2-1A regional play Monday in Elbing. Berean Academy senior Braeden Templin gets by Classical School of Wichita senior Joel Njagi during regional play Monday in Elbing. Berean Academy junior Drake Winzer challenges Classical School of Wichita senior Brett Buckingham during Class 4-3-2-1A regional semifinal play Monday in Elbing.

“I don’t know if that was nerves, but it took us a bit to settle in it seemed like,” Berean Coach Russell Busenitz said. “We probably could have defended outside the box a little better than we did early, but we left them some opportunities and they capitalized. I think when you’re down two so quickly, if you can find positive in that, it’s that there’s a lot of game left. You can get buried too. Getting that goal back, that was a nice assist from Braeden Templin to Alex Janzen to get a goal back. That gave us a lot of energy. From there, it was an even game. They had their chances and we had ours. There were some pretty good ones both ways.”

Possession was about 60-40 in favor of the Saints. Classical had a 13-10 advantage in shots, but the Warriors had a 10-9 advantage in shots on goal. Sam Wilkey had nine saves in goal for CSW. Logan Sweazy had seven saves for Berean.

Classical scored on its first two shots of the game. The first goal was on a Breakaway by Kai Krieger on a pass from Joel Njagi. The second goal was by Jordy Dolloff, who scored off a corner kick that rattled around in front of the goal and the Berean defense was unable to clear. Both goals came in the first six minutes of play.

Berean got one back in the ninth minute when Janzen headed in a Templin crossing pass.

Each team had plenty of chances in the remaining 71 minutes with a number of shot attempts firing over the top of the crossbar.

Berean ends the season 7-9-1 with three losses to Classical, all by one goal. Six of the nine Warrior losses were by one goal. Berean loses five seniors.

“We just haven’t found the difference makers in those games,” Busenitz said. “We’ve been kind of holding it together here late in the season. We’ve had injuries and sickness. We haven’t had a lot of guys to go on the bench, so we’ve had a lot of guys play a lot of minutes. They’ve hung in there and battled. It just wasn’t to be.

“Our numbers were a little lower this year. We’re going to regroup with some freshmen. That will help us with a lot of depth. We were better record-wise this year than last. That was in part due to being young and inexperienced. We basically had everybody back this year except in a few spots. We weren’t always as competitive last year. This year we were a lot more competitive.”

CSW-WCCA;2;0;—;2

Berean Ac.;1;0;—1

1. CS Kai Krieger (Joel Njagi) 3:09

2. CS Jordy Dolloff (Owen Tucker) 5:38

3. BA Alexander Janzen (Braeden Templin) 8:31

Total shots — CS 5-8—13, BA 7-3—10. Shots on goal — CS 4-5—9, BA 7-3—10. Saves — CS: Sam Wilkey (W) 6-3—9. BA: Logan Sweazy (L) 2-5—7. Corner kicks — CS 10, BA 0. Fouls — CS 7, BA 3. Offside — CS 0, BA 1. Cautions — none.