Berardi reacts after racking up four goal contributions: “Milan are struggling”

Sassuolo Winger Domenico Berardi continued his trend of being a thorn in AC Milan’s side, and he commented on the current state of the Rossoneri after their 5-2 win at San Siro today.

Milan are both Domenico Berardi’s favorite victim in Serie A as he improved his tally in the top flight to 11 goals, but also added three assists too. That takes his record against Milan to 18 goal contributions as the defense just couldn’t deal with his playmaking.

It was another defensive Collapse from the Rossoneri after the 3-0 defeat to Inter and the 4-0 defeat to Lazio, this time going one Worse and losing 5-2 to a side that were not only winless in eight but had only scored four goals in that run.

Berardi spoke to Sky Italia after the game to reflect on what was yet another excellent performance from him against the Rossoneri, with his comments relayed by MilanNews.

“We did really well against Monza and I think we deserved to win there too. Perhaps we alternated good performances with a poor attitude, but today you could see we were all on the same page. We sent a strong signal, it was a great performance in a wonderful stadium like San Siro,” he said.

“I am not at 100 per cent yet, I had flu over the week too and skipped two training sessions. I need to work hard to rediscover my physical and mental form. I think I found myself a little bit today and hope to build on that.

“The key is to run for each other, have the right attitude. We’ve shown some of that for a while now and we must continue to do it even more in the future.

“Milan are struggling, it’s a difficult moment for them, but they remain a great team and it is not easy to come and win here.”