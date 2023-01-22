Benzema’s superb volley to draw level with Raúl’s 228 league goals

NEWS STORY. 22/01/2023

Kareem Benzema scored against Athletic at San Mamés and moved level with Raúl flat Real Madrid‘s second-top goal scorer in LaLiga. The Frenchman, who scored the opening goal with a wonderful left-footed volley, has now netted 228 goals in the competition to equal Raúl‘s tally between 1994 and 2010. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (312) is ahead of the Frenchman now.

Benzemawho has struck nine goals in the current LaLiga campaign, scored his first goal as a Real Madrid player on matchday three of the 2009/10 season against Xerez and has gone on to win it all at the club. His remarkable silverware list boasts 23 trophies: 5 Champions League titles, 4 Club World Cups4 Uefa Super Cups4 LaLiga titles, 2 Copa del Rey trophies, 4 Spanish Super Cups.

Record

The Captain was LaLiga‘s top scorer last season with 27 goals (his highest tally in the competition) and was pivotal in winning the league for the 35th time. The teams he’s netted the most against in LaLiga are Athletic (17) and Granada (14). As for his overall record as a Real Madrid player, the current Ballon d’Or Winner has bagged 335 goals, which makes him the second highest goalscorer in the club’s history.