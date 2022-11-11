Benton’s Anderson commits to Northwest Soccer

Nov. 11—Benton senior Peyton Anderson signed her national letter of intent today to play soccer for Northwest Missouri State University next fall.

Anderson will add her talents to a Northwest team that is currently 13-5-2 on the year, 8-3 in conference play and is set to take on Minnesota State Tomorrow in the NCAA tournament.

Northwest has won 13 games each of the last two years under Coach Marc Gordon, who has improved the team’s record every year since his hiring, excluding the COVID-shortened season.

“Well, it’s honestly just a big relief and I just look forward to Benton soccer now,” Anderson said after the signing.

Northwest’s recent success and two straight NCAA tournament berths played a big role in Anderson’s decision to commit to the Bearcats

“It’s a super big deal to me,” she said. “It just really feels good to be a part of something bigger than myself, so it feels good to go to a winning team.”

Cardinals soccer has also improved each of Anderson’s last two years, going from seven wins in 2021 to 12 wins in 2022 and compiling an overall record of an even 28-28 since her freshman year.

The Cardinals have also made the Class 2 District 8 tournament each of the last two seasons.

Anderson excelled at basketball at Benton as well, helping her team secure second and fourth place in the state tournament the past two years. Anderson ultimately chose to pursue soccer going forward.

“I’ve always known from a young age that I wanted to go play soccer. It’s just always been my favorite,” she said.

The Cardinals will look to improve on their 12-10 record next season while Northwest’s match against Minnesota State kicks off at noon tomorrow.

